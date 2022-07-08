    VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule (OUT): Check VITEEE Counselling Dates and Events Here

    Updated: Jul 8, 2022 09:59 IST
    VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule (OUT): Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT, Vellore has released the detailed counselling schedule for VITEEE 2022 entrance exam. Following the announcement of the VITEEE Result 2022 late last evening, the exam authority notified the VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule, which covers key events and dates of the counselling process. Candidates who have qualified in the VITEEE 2022 Result will be eligible to register and participate in the counselling process through which final seat allotment will be done.

    VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule Mailed to Candidates

    After the declaration of VITEEE 2022 Counselling Results last evening, the exam authority has mailed the VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule to the candidates on their registered email id. Candidates should not that the VITEEE 2022 exam was held in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. It is a screening test that is held to select and shortlist candidates for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

    VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule

    As per the schedule shared by the exam authority, the VITEEE 2022 Counselling will be held in four phases. The first phase of counselling schedule will be for the top candidates who have secured rank 20,000 and below. The VITEEE 2022 Counselling for Phase 1 will begin from tomorrow i.e., 9th July and the seat allotment results will be declared on 13th July 2022. The complete schedule for VITEEE 2022 counselling process for all four phases can be found below:

    VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Phase 1 (Rank 1 to 20,000)

    Counselling Fee Payment Deadline

    Saturday, 9 July, 2022

    Choice Filling Begins

    Sunday, 10 July, 2022

    Choice Filling Ends

    Monday, 11 July, 2022

    Seat Allotment Result Date

    Wednesday, 13 July, 2022

    Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins

    Wednesday, 13 July, 2022

    Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends

    Monday, 18 July, 2022

    Last Date to Pay Balance Fee

    Wednesday, 27 July, 2022

    Phase 1 (Rank 20,001 to 45,000)

    Counselling Fee Payment Deadline

    Monday, 18 July, 2022

    Choice Filling Begins

    Tuesday, 19 July, 2022

    Choice Filling Ends

    Wednesday, 20 July, 2022

    Seat Allotment Result Date

    Friday, 22 July, 2022

    Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins

    Friday, 22 July, 2022

    Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends

    Tuesday, 26 July, 2022

    Last Date to Pay Balance Fee

    Monday, 8 August, 2022

    Phase 1 (Rank 45,001 to 70,000)

    Counselling Fee Payment Deadline

    Tuesday, 26 July, 2022

    Choice Filling Begins

    Wednesday, 27 July, 2022

    Choice Filling Ends

    Thursday, 28 July, 2022

    Seat Allotment Result Date

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022

    Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins

    Saturday, 30 July, 2022

    Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends

    Thursday, 4 August, 2022

    Last Date to Pay Balance Fee

    Thursday, 18 August, 2022

    Phase 4 (Rank 70,000 to 1,00,000)

    Counselling Fee Payment Deadline

    Thursday, 4 August, 2022

    Choice Filling Begins

    Friday, 5 August, 2022

    Choice Filling Ends

    Saturday, 6 August, 2022

    Seat Allotment Result Date

    Monday, 8 August, 2022

    Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins

    Monday, 8 August, 2022

    Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends

    Tuesday, 16 August, 2022

    Last Date to Pay Balance Fee

    Monday, 29 August, 2022

