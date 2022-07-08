VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule (OUT): Check VITEEE Counselling Dates and Events Here

VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule (OUT): Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT, Vellore has released the detailed counselling schedule for VITEEE 2022 entrance exam. Following the announcement of the VITEEE Result 2022 late last evening, the exam authority notified the VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule, which covers key events and dates of the counselling process. Candidates who have qualified in the VITEEE 2022 Result will be eligible to register and participate in the counselling process through which final seat allotment will be done.

VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule Mailed to Candidates

After the declaration of VITEEE 2022 Counselling Results last evening, the exam authority has mailed the VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule to the candidates on their registered email id. Candidates should not that the VITEEE 2022 exam was held in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. It is a screening test that is held to select and shortlist candidates for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule

As per the schedule shared by the exam authority, the VITEEE 2022 Counselling will be held in four phases. The first phase of counselling schedule will be for the top candidates who have secured rank 20,000 and below. The VITEEE 2022 Counselling for Phase 1 will begin from tomorrow i.e., 9th July and the seat allotment results will be declared on 13th July 2022. The complete schedule for VITEEE 2022 counselling process for all four phases can be found below:

VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule Event Date Phase 1 (Rank 1 to 20,000) Counselling Fee Payment Deadline Saturday, 9 July, 2022 Choice Filling Begins Sunday, 10 July, 2022 Choice Filling Ends Monday, 11 July, 2022 Seat Allotment Result Date Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins Wednesday, 13 July, 2022 Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends Monday, 18 July, 2022 Last Date to Pay Balance Fee Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 Phase 1 (Rank 20,001 to 45,000) Counselling Fee Payment Deadline Monday, 18 July, 2022 Choice Filling Begins Tuesday, 19 July, 2022 Choice Filling Ends Wednesday, 20 July, 2022 Seat Allotment Result Date Friday, 22 July, 2022 Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins Friday, 22 July, 2022 Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 Last Date to Pay Balance Fee Monday, 8 August, 2022 Phase 1 (Rank 45,001 to 70,000) Counselling Fee Payment Deadline Tuesday, 26 July, 2022 Choice Filling Begins Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 Choice Filling Ends Thursday, 28 July, 2022 Seat Allotment Result Date Saturday, 30 July, 2022 Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins Saturday, 30 July, 2022 Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends Thursday, 4 August, 2022 Last Date to Pay Balance Fee Thursday, 18 August, 2022 Phase 4 (Rank 70,000 to 1,00,000) Counselling Fee Payment Deadline Thursday, 4 August, 2022 Choice Filling Begins Friday, 5 August, 2022 Choice Filling Ends Saturday, 6 August, 2022 Seat Allotment Result Date Monday, 8 August, 2022 Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins Monday, 8 August, 2022 Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 Last Date to Pay Balance Fee Monday, 29 August, 2022

