VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule (OUT): Check VITEEE Counselling Dates and Events Here

VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule (OUT): Vellore Institute of Technology, VIT, Vellore has released the detailed counselling schedule for VITEEE 2022 entrance exam. Following the announcement of the VITEEE Result 2022 late last evening, the exam authority notified the VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule, which covers key events and dates of the counselling process. Candidates who have qualified in the VITEEE 2022 Result will be eligible to register and participate in the counselling process through which final seat allotment will be done.
VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule Mailed to Candidates
After the declaration of VITEEE 2022 Counselling Results last evening, the exam authority has mailed the VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule to the candidates on their registered email id. Candidates should not that the VITEEE 2022 exam was held in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA. It is a screening test that is held to select and shortlist candidates for admission to engineering courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.
VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule
As per the schedule shared by the exam authority, the VITEEE 2022 Counselling will be held in four phases. The first phase of counselling schedule will be for the top candidates who have secured rank 20,000 and below. The VITEEE 2022 Counselling for Phase 1 will begin from tomorrow i.e., 9th July and the seat allotment results will be declared on 13th July 2022. The complete schedule for VITEEE 2022 counselling process for all four phases can be found below:
|
VITEEE 2022 Counselling Schedule
|
Event
|
Date
|
Phase 1 (Rank 1 to 20,000)
|
Counselling Fee Payment Deadline
|
Saturday, 9 July, 2022
|
Choice Filling Begins
|
Sunday, 10 July, 2022
|
Choice Filling Ends
|
Monday, 11 July, 2022
|
Seat Allotment Result Date
|
Wednesday, 13 July, 2022
|
Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins
|
Wednesday, 13 July, 2022
|
Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends
|
Monday, 18 July, 2022
|
Last Date to Pay Balance Fee
|
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022
|
Phase 1 (Rank 20,001 to 45,000)
|
Counselling Fee Payment Deadline
|
Monday, 18 July, 2022
|
Choice Filling Begins
|
Tuesday, 19 July, 2022
|
Choice Filling Ends
|
Wednesday, 20 July, 2022
|
Seat Allotment Result Date
|
Friday, 22 July, 2022
|
Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins
|
Friday, 22 July, 2022
|
Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends
|
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022
|
Last Date to Pay Balance Fee
|
Monday, 8 August, 2022
|
Phase 1 (Rank 45,001 to 70,000)
|
Counselling Fee Payment Deadline
|
Tuesday, 26 July, 2022
|
Choice Filling Begins
|
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022
|
Choice Filling Ends
|
Thursday, 28 July, 2022
|
Seat Allotment Result Date
|
Saturday, 30 July, 2022
|
Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins
|
Saturday, 30 July, 2022
|
Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends
|
Thursday, 4 August, 2022
|
Last Date to Pay Balance Fee
|
Thursday, 18 August, 2022
|
Phase 4 (Rank 70,000 to 1,00,000)
|
Counselling Fee Payment Deadline
|
Thursday, 4 August, 2022
|
Choice Filling Begins
|
Friday, 5 August, 2022
|
Choice Filling Ends
|
Saturday, 6 August, 2022
|
Seat Allotment Result Date
|
Monday, 8 August, 2022
|
Advance Payment of Full Fee Begins
|
Monday, 8 August, 2022
|
Advance Payment of Full Fee Ends
|
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022
|
Last Date to Pay Balance Fee
|
Monday, 29 August, 2022
Also Read: VITEEE Result 2022 Declared, Link to be Activated Today at 10 AM, Check at viteee.vit.ac.in