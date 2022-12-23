VITEEE 2023 Exam Date Revised, Register For VIT Engineering Entrance Exam at viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2023: As per the recent updates, the Vellore Institutes of Technology (VIT) Vellore has revised VIT Engineering Entrance Exam 2023 exam date. As per the new date, the BTech admission test will now be conducted from April 17 to 23. Candidates can check the revised VITEEE 2023 exam date at the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in.

Earlier, the VITEEE exam 2023 was scheduled to be conducted from April 15 to 21. The VITEEE registration 2023 is going on and candidates can apply at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to register for VITEEE 2023 is March 31, 2023. VITEEE is held annually for admission to BTech programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal.

VITEEE 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

Who are eligible for VITEEE 2023?

As per the VITEEE 2023 eligibility criteria, candidates applying for admission to the BTech programme must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology in Class 12. Reserved category students will however have to score 50 per cent marks in Class 12.

How To Register for VITEEE 2023?

Candidates who wish to appear for the VIT University entrance exam can fill the online VITEEE 2023 application form till March 31. The online application form of VITEEE 2023 is available at viteee.vit.ac.in. Go through the steps for more details -

1st Step - Go to the official website of VIT - viteee.vit.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the registration tab.

3rd Step - Now, register by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Login and fill up the VITEEE online form, upload the scanned documents and pay the registration fees.

5th Step - After completing all the details, submit VITEEE 2023 application form.

6th Step - Download a copy of application form and keep it safe for future reference.

Also Read: JEE Advanced 2023 Exam on June 4, Check Eligibility Criteria for Indian and Foreign Nationals