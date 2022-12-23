JEE Advanced 2023 Exam on June 4, Check Eligibility Criteria for Indian and Foreign Nationals

JEE Advanced 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 information brochure. Candidates can download the JEE Advanced 2023 information brochure at jeeadv.ac.in. They can details about registration process, eligibility criteria for Indian and Foreign nationals, exam details, result etc in JEE Advanced 2023 information brochure.

As per the released details, JEE Advanced has been scheduled to be conducted on June 4. To appear in the IIT JEE entrance exam 2023, candidates will have to register in online mode at jeeadv.ac.in. However, they must meet the JEE Advanced eligibility criteria 2023 to apply for the entrance exam.

JEE Advanced 2023 Eligibility Criteria for Indian Nationals

The information brochure of JEE Advanced has released the eligibility requirements for both Indian and Foreign Nationals. Candidates can go through the criteria before filling up the JEE Advanced application form -

Educational Qualification: Those willing to appear for JEE Advanced should have appeared for the class 12th (or equivalent) exam in either 2022 or 2023 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory. Candidates who had appeared in class 12th exam in 2021 or earlier, are not eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Age Limit: As per the notification released, candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1998. Also, 5 years age relaxation will be given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Number of Attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced for a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. Further, they will not be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

JEE Mains 2023: Indian nationals who wish to appear for JEE Advanced 2023 have to qualify in JEE (Main) 2023 paper conducted by NTA. Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2023. Also, the percentages of various categories of candidates to be shortlisted are: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and the remaining 40.5% is open for all. Within each of these five categories, 5% horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates.

Earlier Admission to IITs: A candidate should not have been accepted to an IIT irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the program OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting - online or at the centre in the past. Candidates whose admission to IITs was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT are also not eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023 Eligibility Criteria for Foreign Nationals

According to the official website, candidates applying for JEE Advanced 2023 examinations who are not Indian citizens and are Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) or Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders will be treated as foreign nationals.

Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying in INDIA/ Abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2023, are NOT required to write JEE (Main) 2023 and may register for JEE (Advanced) 2023 after fulfillment of the below-mentioned criteria -

All foreign national candidates will be considered in addition to, and not as a part of the 2,50,000 Indian national candidates who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2023.

Age Limit: Candidates must have born on or after October 1, 1998. In countries where a minimum stint in the armed forces (or allied) for a certain period is mandatory before/after Class 12 or equivalent exam, the candidate will be given a relaxation of the required number of years.

Appearance in class 12th exam: They should have appeared for the Class 12th or equivalent exam for the 1st time in either 2022 or 2023 with the subjects Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Number of attempts: A foreign candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in consecutive years.

