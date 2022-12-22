    JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): Check IIT JEE Complete Schedule Here

    Updated: Dec 22, 2022 19:31 IST
    JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the exam dates for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2023 today on December 22. As per the scheduled dates, JEE Advanced exam 2023 of both paper 1 and 2 only in computer-based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts on June 4, 2023. 

    Along with the JEE Advanced exam dates 2023, the officials have also released the information brochure that includes details on the registration schedule, eligibility criteria etc. Candidates can download JEE Advanced 2023 information brochure from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. 

    JEE Advanced 2023 Dates 

    Events

    Date

    Release of JEE Advanced registration form 

    April 30, 2023 (10 AM)

    Last date to apply for JEE Advanced

    May 4, 2023 (5 PM)

    Last date for fee payment for registered candidates

    May 5, 2023 (5 PM)

    JEE Advanced admit card 

    May 29, 2023 

    JEE Advanced exam 

    Paper 1 - June 4, 2023 (9 AM to 12 PM)

    Paper 2 - June 4, 2023 (2.30 to 5.30 PM)

    Copy of candidate responses of JEE Advanced 

    June 9, 2023

    JEE Advanced provisional answer keys

    June 11, 2023

    Objection window against JEE Advanced provisional answer key

    June 11 to 12, 2023 

    JEE Advanced final answer key

    June 18, 2023

    JEE Advanced result 

    June 18, 2023

    JEE Advanced 2023 Registration 

    IIT Guwahati will release the application form of JEE Advanced 2023 in online mode. Eligible candidates will have to register for JEE Advanced on the official website -  jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply for IIT JEE 2023 is May 4, 2023, by 5 PM. While registering candidates will also have to pay the application fees. Check below the table to know JEE Advanced registration fee 2023 -  

    Category

    Fees

    Indian Female Candidates (all categories)

    Rs 1,450

    Indian SC, ST, and PwD Candidates

    Rs 1,450

    All Other Candidates (Indian)

    Rs 2,900

    Foreign Nationals Residing in SAARC Countries

    USD 90

