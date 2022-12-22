JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): Check IIT JEE Complete Schedule Here

JEE Advanced 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released the exam dates for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2023 today on December 22. As per the scheduled dates, JEE Advanced exam 2023 of both paper 1 and 2 only in computer-based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts on June 4, 2023.

Along with the JEE Advanced exam dates 2023, the officials have also released the information brochure that includes details on the registration schedule, eligibility criteria etc. Candidates can download JEE Advanced 2023 information brochure from the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2023 Dates

Events Date Release of JEE Advanced registration form April 30, 2023 (10 AM) Last date to apply for JEE Advanced May 4, 2023 (5 PM) Last date for fee payment for registered candidates May 5, 2023 (5 PM) JEE Advanced admit card May 29, 2023 JEE Advanced exam Paper 1 - June 4, 2023 (9 AM to 12 PM) Paper 2 - June 4, 2023 (2.30 to 5.30 PM) Copy of candidate responses of JEE Advanced June 9, 2023 JEE Advanced provisional answer keys June 11, 2023 Objection window against JEE Advanced provisional answer key June 11 to 12, 2023 JEE Advanced final answer key June 18, 2023 JEE Advanced result June 18, 2023

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration

IIT Guwahati will release the application form of JEE Advanced 2023 in online mode. Eligible candidates will have to register for JEE Advanced on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to apply for IIT JEE 2023 is May 4, 2023, by 5 PM. While registering candidates will also have to pay the application fees. Check below the table to know JEE Advanced registration fee 2023 -

Category Fees Indian Female Candidates (all categories) Rs 1,450 Indian SC, ST, and PwD Candidates Rs 1,450 All Other Candidates (Indian) Rs 2,900 Foreign Nationals Residing in SAARC Countries USD 90

