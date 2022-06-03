WB HS Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: WBCHSE to declare West Bengal Class 12 Results on 10th June at wbresults.nic.in

WB HS Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Following closely the declaration of WB Madhyamik Results, the WB HS Result 2022 Date has also been announced today. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that the West Bengal Class 12 Results 2022 for HS or Uccha Madhyamik Exam will be declared on 10th June 2022. The announcement of the WBCHSE HS Result 2022 Date comes as a major relief for Class 12 students who have been facing a storm of rumours and misinformation about the WB Class 12 Result Date on social media platforms.

WBCHSE Result 2022 Date Official Notice Out

With rumours and speculations doing regular rounds on social media platforms, especially student groups on Whatsapp and Telegram, the state board has decided to issue an official notification to confirm the WB HS Result 2022 Date and Time. As per the official notice, the “Results of Higher Secondary Examination - 2022 will be published on 10th June 2022 at 11 AM through a Press Conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Manch at Vidhyasagar Bhavan. Following the formal declaration of WBCHSE Results 2022 at 11 AM, students will be provided direct access to WBCHSE 12th Results from 11:30 AM onwards.

7.45 lakh students to receive WB Class 12 Results 2022

As per the tentative estimates shared by the WBCHSE, a total of 7.45 Lakh students are waiting for WB HS Results 2022 to be declared on 10th June 2022. These students appeared for the Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik Exam held from 2nd to 26th April 2022.

Where to check West Bengal HS Result 2022 online?

With lakhs of students waiting to check the West Bengal HS Results 2022 online, the board has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that students get timely access to the digital scorecards. In line with this, the board will be publishing the WB HS Results 2022 online on its official result portal - wbresults.nic.in as well as making it available on wbchse.wb.nic.in. Apart from this, to get quick and easy access to WBCHSE 12th Results 2022, students can also visit the link provided below, where priority access will be provided to the results scorecards. To avoid any last-minute rush and chaos, students can bookmark this page and return to them on the day of the result to check their results easily.

Check WB HS (Class 12) Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

How to check WB 12th Class Results 2022 via SMS?

With many students still lacking access to internet service, the WBCHSE will also be serving the WB Class 12 Results 2022 via SMS/Text Messages as well. To check their WBCHSE Class 12 Results 2022 via SMS, students need to Type “WB12 <Roll Number>” and send it to 56070 or 5676750.

