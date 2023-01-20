    WBJEE 2023: Registration Window to Close Today, Apply at wbjeeb.nic.in

    West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board will close the WBJEE 2023 Registration window today. Candidates appearing for the WBJEE 2023 exams can complete the registration and application process through the link given here.

    Updated: Jan 20, 2023 08:39 IST
    WBJEE 2023 Registrations Close Today

    WBJEE 2023 Registrations: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Registration window to close today - January 20, 2023. Students can visit the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to complete the registration and application process for the entrance exam. This is the last date for candidates to apply for WBJEE 2023 entrance exam. 

    To apply, students can visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link given. After completing the WBJEE 2023 Registrations, candidates will be able to fill in the application form and submit the online application fee.

    The WBJEE 2023 Registration and application link is available on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the WBJEE 2023 Registration and application process through the direct link given here.

    WBJEE 2023 Direct Link - Click Here

    WBJEE 2023 Registration Process

    The WBJEE 2023 Registration and application process is conducted online. To complete the registrations candidates can follow the steps provided below.

    Step 1: Visit the WBJEEB official website

    Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2023 Registration Link

    Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link provided

    Step 4: Enter the details in the online application form

    Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

    Shortly after completing the WBJEE 2023 registration process, the board will open the application correction window for the students. Those who have applied for the exams but need to make changes to the application form can visit the official website and make the necessary changes. 

    Also Read: WB JELET 2023 Application Form Correction Window Opens at wbjeeb.nic.in, Make Changes Till Jan 20

    
