WBJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today; Check Seat Allotment Schedule Here

The last date to register for WBJEE counselling 2023 is today, July 25, 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can apply by following the instructions in the article. The first round of seat allotment will be announced on August 1, 2023.

Updated: Jul 25, 2023 12:53 IST
WBJEE Counselling 2023: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, WBJEE counselling registrations will end today: July 25, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply for counselling, pay the registration fee, and exercise web options till today. They can visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in for registration purposes. 

According to the official schedule, the board will display the Mock Seat Allocation based on choices filled in by candidates on July 27. Candidates may modify and lock their choices by July 28. The WBJEE Counselling 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result will be out on August 1, 2023. 

WBJEE Round 1 Counselling Registration 2023

Click Here

WBJEE Counselling 2023 Round 1 Dates

Candidates can check out mandatory events for 1st round below:

Particulars

Dates

 

Last date of registration, payment of registration fee, and choice filling

July 25, 2023

Display of Mock Seat Allocation 

July 27, 2023

Candidates may modify and can lock their choices by

July 28, 2023

1ST round of seat allotment result

August 1, 2023

Payment of Seat acceptance fee

Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)

August 1 to 5, 2023

2nd round of seat allotment result

August 8, 2023

How to Register for WBJEE Counselling 2023?

Candidates who have qualified for the exam can apply by following the below instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on online registration and choice filling link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents 

Step 6: Pay the required fee and submit

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

