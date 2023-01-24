West Bengal Class 10 History Exam 2023 Postponed, Check WB Madhyamik Revised Date Here

West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam 2023: As per the latest updates, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) issued a notice, informing that WB class 10 history exam has been postponed. Now, the History exam for West Bengal class 10 will be conducted on March 1, 2023. Earlier, West Bengal class 10 board exam 2023 for History was scheduled to be held on February 27. The rescheduling of WBBSE class 10 History exam has been done because of the date of polling of bye-election to 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency that will be held on February 27, 2023.

Notice Regarding West Bengal Class 10 History Exam 2023 Postponement

It has been stated in the WBBSE official notice that - “This Notification is being issued in context of the Bye Election Notice issued by Election Commission of India vide No. ECl/PN/2/2023 dated 18.01.2023 and the subsequent Memo issued by District Magistrate, Murshidabad vide no. 09-c dated 19.01.202. It has been found that the date of polling of bye election to 60- Sagardighi Assembly Constituency is to be held on 27.02.2023, Monday clashing with scheduled History examination of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 on the same date.”

“Therefore, in the greater public interest, the said History Examination of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 is being hereby rescheduled on 01.03.2023 in place of 27.02.2023. The time and venues as fixed for the examination of 27.02.2023 will remain same on 01.03.2023. Rest of the schedule of Madhyamik Pariksha (SE), 2023 are to remain unchanged,” the notice further added.

Check WBBSE Class 10 History Exam 2023 Reschedule Notice Here

WB Madhyamik Board Exam 2023

As per released WB Madhyamik Pariksha date sheet, the WBBSE board exam will be held from February 23 to March 4, 2023. The Class 10 exam will be conducted in offline mode in a single shift from 11:45 am to 3 pm. The West Bengal class 10 exam timetable for all subjects is available on the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in. As per the updates, the WB admit card is expected to be released in soon.

