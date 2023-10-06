West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Allotment Result Tomorrow, Reporting From October 9

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2023: West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will be announcing the West Bengal NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment result tomorrow, October 7, 2023. As per the given schedule, the NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website after 4 pm. Candidates who have applied for the PG stray vacancy round can visit the website tomorrow to check the allotment result.

The registrations for the West Bengal NEET PG stray vacancy round began on September 30, 2023. All those candidates unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds were eligible to register for the stray vacancy round. The last date for students to enter the choices based on the availability of seats was October 5, 2023.

West Bengal NEET PG counselling stray vacancy allotment results will be available on the official website - wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided here to check the allotment result.

Steps to Check the West Bengal NEET PG Stray Vacancy Allotment Result

The NEET PG counselling stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website as a pdf file. The allotment result will include the list of students who have been allotted seats based on the number of seats available and the choices entered.

Step 1: Visit the West Bengal NEET PG counselling website

Step 2: Click on the stray vacancy round seat allotment result

Step 3: Scroll through the list to check the allotment

Step 4: Login to download the allotment result

