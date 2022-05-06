West Bengal Private Schools asked to suspend Offline Classes from 7th May due to Intense Heatwave, Get Details Here

WB Schools to Switch to Online Classes: In the light of the ongoing intense heatwave across Eastern India, the West Bengal Government has made a major announcement to help students. Mamata Banerjee led WB Government has directed all private schools based in the state to suspend offline classes starting from 7th May 2022. This means that all private schools in West Bengal will be switching to online mode of learning from next week in the light of the intense heatwave. As of now, this news has been confirmed by a senior official of the education department and an official circular regarding the same is expected to be issued to schools soon.

Advance Vacations or Switch to Online Classes

Earlier, the West Bengal Government had directed all schools to announce early summer vacations for students from 2nd May 2022 onwards. In line with this, the Manish Jain - West Bengal Principal Secretary to the School Education Department has directed private schools to either announce advance vacations or switch to online classes for the students. The official has been quoted as saying that "The private schools should not conduct in-person classes in school buildings now in the interest of students as they are falling sick in the extreme heat conditions. Also they should not take any unilateral decision against the statement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this issue.”

School Vacations from 2nd May to 15th June

Last week West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that Summer Vacations for government schools should be announced for students starting from 2nd May onwards in the light of the intense heatwave. At the same time, she had also requested private schools to follow the same. However, most private schools have not followed the norm. In the light of this development, the school education department has decided to ask private schools to switch to online classes looking at the difficulties being faced by school students. While schools have been directed to switch their classes to online mode, WBBSE and WBCHSE board examinations of classes 10 and 12 will continue as scheduled, the official said.

