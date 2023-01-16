Winter Vacations Extended in These Cities, Check Complete List Here

Schools Closed: Due to the massive drop in the temperature and cold weather conditions in north India, several states including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab have planned to extend the winter vacations for school students. However, no official updates have been shared regarding the extension of winter holidays in Delhi and Noida schools.

According to the IMD's weather prediction, the states will witness another drop in the temperature in the next coming days, check the complete list of cities in which winter vacations in schools have been extended due to cold weather.

Uttar Pradesh Schools

In UP’s Meerut, schools have been closed till Class 8th. Whereas, the school timings of the Classes 9th to 12th have been shifted to 10 am to 3 pm. As per the recent updates, the dates have not been announced yet, but the schools in Meerut are expected to be closed till Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

School timings of Lucknow schools have been changed to 10 am to 3 pm for the students of classes 1 to 8. However, no holiday has been declared yet and the classes are scheduled to continue for classes 9 to 12.

As per the recent updates, all schools in Gorakhpur will remain closed on January 16, 2023, and January 17, 2023, for the students of LKG to Class 12. The timings for the schools that are conducting pre-board and practical examinations for Classes 10th and 12th shifted to 10 am to 2 pm.

Rajasthan Schools

As per the recent updates, Rajasthan's Bikaner has decided to close all the schools for all the classes in the district till Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Haryana Schools

The Haryana government has decided to extend the winter vacation till Saturday, January 21, 2023. Schools will remain closed for all the classes except Class 10 and Class 12 because of their preboard and practical examinations.

Punjab Schools

However, Chandigarh’s school management has also decided to extend the winter vacations till January 21, 2023, for all the students till class 8.

IMD Weather Prediction

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the National Capital Region (Delhi NCR) will be experiencing a major cold wave from January 16, 2023, onwards till January 18, 2023.

