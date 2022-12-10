    XAT 2023: Registration Window Close Tomorrow, Apply at xatonline.in

    XAT 2023 Registration window will close tomorrow. Candidates interested in applying for the XAT 2023 exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

    Updated: Dec 10, 2022 14:25 IST
    XAT 2023 Registrations: Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur will close the XAT 2023 Registration process tomorrow - December 11, 2022. Candidates who are yet to complete the registration process for XAT 2023 can visit the official website to complete the registrations.

    To register for the XAT 2023 exams, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the required details in the registration link given. When applying students are also required to upload all necessary documents in the application form along with the XAT 2023 application fee. 

    The XAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - xatonline.in. Candidates can also complete the XAT 2023 applications through the direct link available here.  

    How to apply for XAT 2023 Exams

    The XAT 2023 Registration link is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit the XAT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Enter the details in the XAT 2023 Registration link

    Step 3: Complete the registration process and login to fill in the applications

    Step 4: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee’

    The XAT 2023 exams will be conducted on January 8, 2023. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 10 minutes which students will be required to answer 100 MCQs from sections like Decision making, Verbal and Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability Data Interpretation, and General Knowledge along with Essay Writing Section.

