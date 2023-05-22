Result HomePage JSP
Result HomePage JSP
Result HomePage JSP
Kerela DHSE has released the plus one and plus two 2018 examination time table and details of some other examinatios, on their official website.
As per the latest update, the JEE Main 2016 Rank List for engineering aspirants is likely to be declared today i.e., 23rd June 2016. After the official announcement, candidates will be able to check their JEE Main AIR / All India Ranks online on the official websites jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in