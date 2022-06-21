Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the Jharkhand Board class 10 and 12 examinations results 2022 by May. Students appearing for the Jharkhand board examinations will be able to check the matric and intermediate results 2022 by clicking on the result link which will be provided on the official website. Students must note that a direct link to check the JAC Result 2022 class 10 and 12 will be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared by the board officials.

The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Candidates can check the JAC Class 10 and 12 results by entering the login details in the result link. Students can bookmark this page for further details on the Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate exam results 2022.

JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Exam Class 10 and 12 Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

As per the tentative schedule provided, the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 will be conducted in March-April 2022 while the results are expected to be declared by May 2022. Students appearing for the JAC 10th and 12th Results will be able to check the results by clicking on the link provided on the official website. Candidates can check below the tentative schedule for the Jharkhand Matric and Intermediate examinations.

Events Dates Jharkhand 10th Exams 2022 March, 2022 Jharkhand 12th Exams 2022 March 2022 JAC 10th and 12th Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Jharkhand Board Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Exam Results 2022 will be conducted in March 2022 while the results are expected by May 2022. To check the JAC Class 10 and 12 Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Jharkhand 10th and 12th results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2nd: Click on the JAC 10th and 12th Result link available on the result page

Step 3rd: Provide your roll number in the field provided

Step 4th: Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022

Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand 10th and 12th Result 2022 for future reference

Where to Check JAC Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th

Jharkhand Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will first be declared by the officials in a press conference first after which the link to check the results will be activated on the official website. Candidates can check below the list of websites where they can check the JAC Matric and Intermediate Exam Results 2022.

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

exam-result.in

Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Enter the 10/12th roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate Results link on the official website students will also be able to check the JAC 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS. In order to get the results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below

Step 1st: Open the Message tab on the phone

Step 2nd: Enter “RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO”

Step 3rd: Send to 56263

What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Result sheet 2022 will contain the candidate information along with the marks secured and their qualifying status. Students when checking the JAC Matric and Intermediate Results 2022 must make sure that they cross check all the data provided.

The list of details mentioned on the JAC 10th and 12th Results is provided below.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Jharkhand Board Results 2022 Statistics

Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials. Along with announcing the results the board will also announce the detailed statistics of the performance of the students in the JAC Matric and Intermediate examinations.

Candidates can check below the Class 10 and 12 JAC board performance in the previous years.

JAC 10th Result Statistics 2021

Total number of students registered for the exam - 4,33,571

Total number of students passed in the JAC 10th board exams 2021 - 4,15,924

Overall passing percentage in JAC 10th result 2021 - 95.93%

Number of students who secured 1st division - 2,70,931

Number of students who secured 2nd division - 1,33,924

Number of students who passed with 3rd division - 11,069

JAC 10th Result Statistics: Previous Year Overall Performance

Year Appeared Overall Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage 2019 4,39,892 70.77% 68.67% 72.99% 2018 4,30,000 59.48% 57.29% 61.79% 2017 3,67,295 89% 88% 87% 2016 3,06,953 84.39% 83.71% 82.45% 2015 2,12,842 81.45% 80.23% 79.59%

JAC 12th Result Statistics: Previous Year Overall Performance

Year Number of students appeared Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % 2021 3,31,056 90.71 - - 2020 234363 77.37 84.2 79.94 2019 312368 69.14 74.08 65.53 2018 300000 67.49 75.74 61.49 2017 326103 61.8 66 58 2016 322000 60.65 61 58 2015 311359 62.94 87.64 86.54 2014 223248 58.36 84.32 83.95

JAC Board 12th Result 2021 Stream Wise Statistics

Particular Science Arts Commerce Total Number of Students Appeared 88,145 209,234 33,677 Total Number of Students Passed 76,590 189,801 30,422 Number of Students got First Division 56,445 52,177 19,951 Number of Students got Second Division 19,927 1,17,245 9,987 Number of Students got Third Division 218 30,379 484 Overall Pass Percentage 86.89% 90.71% 90.33% Girls Pass Percentage - - - Boys Pass Percentage - - -

What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th?

After the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are announced by the board officials the students will be able to download the online copy of the results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can download the results through the login provided or through the direct link given here.

Candidates who have qualified the JAC 10th and 12th exams 2022 will be eligible to apply for the further admission procedures. While the class 10 students can apply for class 11 admissions to Science, Arts and Commerce streams, the Class 12 students can apply for further higher education courses.

The board will also conduct a scrutiny of the JAC Class 10 and 12 answer sheets for those students who apply for the same and the compartmental exams for the students who are unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The applications for the scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be available on the official website.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Revaluation and Scrutiny process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated. The applications for JAC 10th and 12th Scrutiny will be released on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared.

Candidates will be required to submit the JAC 10th and 12th Re-evaluation applications and submit the requisite fee after which the answer sheets of the subjects for which the applications have been submitted will be taken for scrutiny. The results of the JAC Matric and Intermediate answer sheet re-evaluation will be declared shortly.

Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam

JAC 10th and 12th Compartmental examinations are conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The Compartmental exams will give the students a chance to reappear for the exams and get the desired marks to be deemed qualified for further education.

The JAC 10th and 12th Compartmental exam applications will be released on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates are required to fill in the necessary details and submit the applications after which the board will conduct the exams for the students.

Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Toppers

Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th toppers will include the list of students who have secured the highest marks overall for the respective exams. The JAC 12th toppers will be declared as per the streams. Candidates can check below the list of toppers for the JAC Matric and Intermediate exams from the previous years.

JAC 10th 2020 Topper

Rank Name Marks 1 Manish Kumar Katiyar 490 2 Kundan Kumar 488 2 Ayush Kumar Hind 488 2 Siddharth Kumar 488 3 Aditya Harsha 487

JAC 12th 2020 Topper

Rank Name School Marks 1st Amit Kumar +2 SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih 457 2nd Nitish Kumar Keshari Inter Science College, Hazaribagh 452 3rd Mukesh Kumar Marwari College, Ranchi 451 3rd Tapasvi Mittal St. Xavier College Ranchi 451 3rd Rama Kumari Dube St. Xavier's College, Ranchi 451

Jharkhand 12th Commerce 2020 Toppers

Rank Name School Marks 1st Shubham Kumar Thakur St. Xavier College Ranchi 450 2nd Rupa Kumari +2 Chunnilal High School Lohardaga 448 3rd Ankita Agarwal Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 445 4th Sabbi Parveen Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 443 5th Jitu Singh Jamshedpur Co-operative College 438

Jharkhand 12th Arts 2020 Toppers

Rank Name School Marks 1st Nandita Haripal Jamshedpur Women's College 419 2nd Prerna Raj Ranchi Women Colleges 418 2nd Jyoti Kumari Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 418 3rd Sujata Kumari BPM High School Burma Mines Jamshedpur 416 4th Manisha Kumari St. Xavier College Ranchi 415 4th Priyanka Soren Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 415 5th Indu Kumari Nirmala College Ranchi 414

About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board

Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assigned to by the Governor of the State in 2003, under the Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003. The Jharkhand Academic Council was established for holding and conducting annual class 10 and 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.

The Jharkhand Academic Council currently follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa. They have been brought under the single leadership of Jharkhand Academic Council. JAC has also been constantly endeavouring to provide equitable and unified attention at all the levels of education.