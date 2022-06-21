    Jharkhand Board Result 2022 (10th & Science - Declared): How to Check JAC Matric and Intermediate Result; Get Direct Link here

    Updated: Jun 21, 2022 15:12 IST
    Jharkhand Board Results 2022
    JAC 10th & 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights
    JAC Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Jharkhand Board Result 2022 in Online Mode?
    Where to Check JAC Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th
    Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the Jharkhand Board class 10 and 12 examinations results 2022 by May. Students appearing for the Jharkhand board examinations will be able to check the matric and intermediate results 2022 by clicking on the result link which will be provided on the official website. Students must note that a direct link to check the JAC Result 2022 class 10 and 12 will be provided on this page as soon as the results are declared by the board officials. 

    The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared on the official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Candidates can check the JAC Class 10 and 12 results by entering the login details in the result link. Students can bookmark this page for further details on the Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate exam results 2022. 

    JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights 

    Details

    Specifications

    Board 

    Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

    Exam

    Class 10 and 12

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com 

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    JAC Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time 

    As per the tentative schedule provided, the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2022 will be conducted in March-April 2022 while the results are expected to be declared by May 2022. Students appearing for the JAC 10th and 12th Results will be able to check the results by clicking on the link provided on the official website. Candidates can check below the tentative schedule for the Jharkhand Matric and Intermediate examinations.

    Events

    Dates

    Jharkhand 10th Exams 2022

    March, 2022

    Jharkhand 12th Exams 2022

    March 2022

    JAC 10th and 12th Results 2022

    May 2022

    How To Check Jharkhand Board Result 2022 in Online Mode? 

    Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Exam Results 2022 will be conducted in March 2022 while the results are expected by May 2022. To check the JAC Class 10 and 12 Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the Jharkhand 10th and 12th results 2022. 

    Step 1st: Visit the official website for Jharkhand Board- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    Step 2nd: Click on the JAC 10th and 12th Result link available on the result page

    Step 3rd: Provide your roll number in the field provided

    Step 4th: Click 'Submit' to view JAC Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download and save the Jharkhand 10th and 12th Result 2022 for future reference

    Where to Check JAC Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th

    Jharkhand Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will first be declared by the officials in a press conference first after which the link to check the results will be activated on the official website. Candidates can check below the list of websites where they can check the JAC Matric and Intermediate Exam Results 2022.

    • jacresults.com
    • jac.jharkhand.gov.in
    • exam-result.in

    Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

    Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link

    Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the 10/12th roll number in the result link

    Jharkhand Board 10th & 12th Result 2022

    JAC 10th & 12th Result 2022

    Step 4th: The Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Via SMS? 

    Along with the Jharkhand Board Matric and Intermediate Results link on the official website students will also be able to check the JAC 10th and 12th Results 2022 via SMS. In order to get the results via SMS students are required to follow the steps provided below

    Step 1st: Open the Message tab on the phone

    Step 2nd: Enter “RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO” 

    Step 3rd: Send to 56263

    What details will be mentioned in the Jharkhand Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?  

    Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Result sheet 2022 will contain the candidate information along with the marks secured and their qualifying status. Students when checking the JAC Matric and Intermediate Results 2022 must make sure that they cross check all the data provided.

    The list of details mentioned on the JAC 10th and 12th Results is provided below. 

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Jharkhand Board Results 2022 Statistics

    Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the board officials. Along with announcing the results the board will also announce the detailed statistics of the performance of the students in the JAC Matric and Intermediate examinations. 

    Candidates can check below the Class 10 and 12 JAC board performance in the previous years. 

    JAC 10th Result Statistics 2021

    • Total number of students registered for the exam - 4,33,571
    • Total number of students passed in the JAC 10th board exams 2021 - 4,15,924
    • Overall passing percentage in JAC 10th result 2021 - 95.93%
    • Number of students who secured 1st division - 2,70,931
    • Number of students who secured 2nd division - 1,33,924
    • Number of students who passed with 3rd division - 11,069

    JAC 10th Result Statistics: Previous Year Overall Performance

    Year

    Appeared

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Girls Pass Percentage

    Boys Pass Percentage

    2019

    4,39,892

    70.77%

    68.67%

    72.99%

    2018

    4,30,000

    59.48%

    57.29%

    61.79% 

    2017

    3,67,295

    89%

    88%

    87%

    2016

    3,06,953

    84.39%

    83.71%

    82.45%

    2015

    2,12,842

    81.45%

    80.23%

    79.59%

    JAC 12th Result Statistics: Previous Year Overall Performance

    Year

    Number of students appeared

    Overall Pass %

    Girls’ Pass %

    Boys’ Pass %

    2021

    3,31,056

    90.71

    -

    -

    2020

    234363

    77.37

    84.2

    79.94

    2019

    312368

    69.14

    74.08

    65.53

    2018

    300000

    67.49

    75.74

    61.49

    2017

    326103

    61.8

    66

    58

    2016

    322000

    60.65

    61

    58

    2015

    311359

    62.94

    87.64

    86.54

    2014

    223248

    58.36

    84.32

    83.95

    JAC Board 12th Result 2021 Stream Wise Statistics

    Particular

    Science

    Arts

    Commerce

    Total Number of Students Appeared

    88,145

    209,234

    33,677

    Total Number of Students Passed

    76,590

    189,801

    30,422

    Number of Students got First Division

    56,445

    52,177

    19,951

    Number of Students got Second Division

    19,927

    1,17,245

    9,987

    Number of Students got Third Division

    218

    30,379

    484

    Overall Pass Percentage

    86.89%

    90.71%

    90.33%

    Girls Pass Percentage

    -

    -

    -

    Boys Pass Percentage

    -

    -

    -

    What After the Announcement of Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th? 

    After the Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are announced by the board officials the students will be able to download the online copy of the results through the link provided on the official website. Candidates can download the results through the login provided or through the direct link given here.

    Candidates who have qualified the JAC 10th and 12th exams 2022 will be eligible to apply for the further admission procedures. While the class 10 students can apply for class 11 admissions to Science, Arts and Commerce streams, the Class 12 students can apply for further higher education courses.

    The board will also conduct a scrutiny of the JAC Class 10 and 12 answer sheets for those students who apply for the same and the compartmental exams for the students who are unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The applications for the scrutiny and the compartmental exams will be available on the official website.

    Jharkhand  Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result 

    Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Revaluation and Scrutiny process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated. The applications for JAC 10th and 12th Scrutiny will be released on the official website of the board shortly after the results are declared.

    Candidates will be required to submit the JAC 10th and 12th Re-evaluation applications and submit the requisite fee after which the answer sheets of the subjects for which the applications have been submitted will be taken for scrutiny. The results of the JAC Matric and Intermediate answer sheet re-evaluation will be declared shortly. 

    Jharkhand  Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam 

    JAC 10th and 12th Compartmental examinations are conducted for those students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. The Compartmental exams will give the students a chance to reappear for the exams and get the desired marks to be deemed qualified for further education.

    The JAC 10th and 12th Compartmental exam applications will be released on the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council. Candidates are required to fill in the necessary details and submit the applications after which the board will conduct the exams for the students.

    Jharkhand Board Class 10 and 12 Toppers

    Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th toppers will include the list of students who have secured the highest marks overall for the respective exams. The JAC 12th toppers will be declared as per the streams. Candidates can check below the list of toppers for the JAC Matric and Intermediate exams from the previous years. 

    JAC 10th 2020 Topper

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    1

    Manish Kumar Katiyar

    490

    2

    Kundan Kumar

    488

    2

    Ayush Kumar Hind

    488

    2

    Siddharth Kumar

    488

    3

    Aditya Harsha

    487

    JAC 12th 2020 Topper

    Rank

    Name

    School

    Marks

    1st

    Amit Kumar

     +2 SRSSR High School, Suriya, Giridih 

    457

    2nd

    Nitish Kumar Keshari

    Inter Science College, Hazaribagh

    452

    3rd

    Mukesh Kumar

    Marwari College, Ranchi

    451

    3rd

    Tapasvi Mittal 

    St. Xavier College Ranchi 

    451

    3rd

    Rama Kumari Dube

    St. Xavier's College, Ranchi

    451

    Jharkhand 12th Commerce 2020 Toppers

    Rank

    Name

    School

    Marks

    1st

    Shubham Kumar Thakur

    St. Xavier College Ranchi

    450

    2nd

    Rupa Kumari

    +2 Chunnilal High School Lohardaga

    448

    3rd

    Ankita Agarwal 

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

    445

    4th

    Sabbi Parveen

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi 

    443

    5th

    Jitu Singh

    Jamshedpur Co-operative College

    438

    Jharkhand 12th Arts 2020 Toppers

    Rank

    Name

    School

    Marks

    1st

    Nandita Haripal

    Jamshedpur Women's College

    419

    2nd

    Prerna Raj

    Ranchi Women Colleges

    418

    2nd

    Jyoti Kumari

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

    418

    3rd

    Sujata Kumari 

    BPM High School Burma Mines Jamshedpur

    416

    4th

    Manisha Kumari

    St. Xavier College Ranchi 

    415

    4th

    Priyanka Soren

    Ursaline Inter College Ranchi

    415

    5th

    Indu Kumari

    Nirmala College Ranchi

    414

    About Jharkhand Board School Examination Board 

    Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assigned to by the Governor of the State in 2003, under the Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003. The Jharkhand Academic Council was established for holding and conducting annual class 10 and 12 examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time. 

    The Jharkhand Academic Council currently follows the CBSE board pattern, to improve education standards in the state in all branches of education viz. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madarsa. They have been brought under the single leadership of Jharkhand Academic Council. JAC has also been constantly endeavouring to provide equitable and unified attention at all the levels of education.

    Board Result News / Updates

    JAC 10th 12th Result 2022 Expected Date: Check Schedule and Details here

    Published on: 2022-05-27 15:28

    Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi is expected to announce the JAC 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the official website next month. Students can expect the JAC 12th Results 2022 by June 15, 2022.

    JAC 10th and 12th Exam 2022 From 24th March, Over 6.8 Lakh Students To Appear, Check Exam-day Guidelines Here

    Published on: 2022-03-23 14:16

    Jharkhand JAC 10th and 12th Exam 2022 (Tomorrow): Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to commence Jharkhand Board Exam 2022 for Matric and Intermediate Students from Tomorrow. Check JAC Board Exam Day Guidelines and COVID-19 SOPs Here.

    JAC 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 (OUT): Jharkhand Matric, Intermediate Exam Time Table Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

    Published on: 2022-02-24 12:55

    Jharkhand Academic Council has released the date sheets for the JAC Matric and Intermediate Exams 2022. Students appearing for the JAC Matric and Intermediate exams can check the exam details here. 

    FAQ

    Where to check JAC 10th and 12th Results 2022?

    JAC 10th and 12th results 2022 will be declared on the official website - .jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. Students will also be provided with a direct link here to check the results.

    When are the JAC 10th and 12th results 2022 expected to be declared?

    The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th results are expected to be declared by May-June 2022.

    How to check the JAC Matric and Intermediate Results 2022?

    Candidates can check the JAC Matric and Intermediate results by entering the registration details in the login ID.

    How to apply for JAC Compartmental Exams 2022?

    To apply for JAC Compartmental exams students are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the compartmental applications provided. Details of the exams will be provided once the board releases the official notification.

    Will the Results of the supplementary exams be declared soon?

    The board will declare the 10th and 12th supplementary exam results within a few weeks or a month from conducting the exams.