    Mizoram Board 10th Result 2022 Declared: Get MBSE HSLC Result Link Here

    Created On : May 17, 2022 12:56 ISTModified On : May 17, 2022 12:56 IST
    Mizoram Board HSLC Result 2022
    MBSE 10th Results 2022 Declared: Mizoram Board of School Education has announced the MBSE 10th Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have appeared for the Mizoram Board 10th Examinations can visit the official website of Mizoram Board to check their results.

    To check the MBSE 10th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and  enter the Class 10 Registration number in the link provided. Candidates can also check the MBSE 10th Results through the direct link provided here. 

    Check MBSE 10th Results Here

    Updated as on May 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM

    The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will be announcing the Mizoram Board class 10 result 2022 on the official website- mbse.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for the  Mizoram Board 10th examinations can visit the official website and enter the registration number in the link provided to check the MBSE HSLC result 2022. Students awaiting the results must also note that a direct link for them to check the Mizoram Board 10th results 2022 will also be available on this page. The link will be activated as soon as the results are declared on the official website.

    Candidates can bookmark this page for further details on Mizoram Board 10th HSLC Results 2022.

    MBSE HSLC Result 2022 Highlights

    Exam name MBSE HSLC examination 2022
    Board name Mizoram Board of School Education
    Result name 10th MBSE result 2022
    MBSE board result website 2022 mbse.edu.in
    Result credentials Roll number and registration number
     Mizoram Board 10th result date 2022 May 17, 2022 (OUT)
    Result status Will be announced

    MBSE Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time

     Mizoram Board 10th class 10 examinations are being conducted in February-March 2022. The results of MBSE HSLC Exams 2022 are expected by May 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the  Mizoram Board 10th class 10 examinations can check below the complete schedule of the exams and the declaration of the results.

    Particulars Dates
    MBSE HSLC exam date March 1-25, 2022
    MBSE result 2022 date Class 10 May 17, 2022 (OUT)
    Compartment exam dates June 2022
    Compartment result date July 2022

    How To Check  Mizoram Board 10th HSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    Mizoram Board will be announcing the HSLC results 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates can also check the  MBSE HSLC results 2022 by following the steps provided below.

    • Visit the official website,mbse.edu.in.
    • Click on the ‘Result’ link
    • Click on the Mizoram Board 10th result link
    • Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link
    • The MBSE HSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    • Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Mizoram Board 10th Result 2022 - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    To make the process of checking the  Mizoram Board HSLC results 2022 through the link on the official website, candidates have been provided here with the step by step guide to check the results along with representational images.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board 10th of School Education

    Step 2nd: Click on the Result Section given on the home page

    Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBSE HSLC Result 2022 link

    Step 4th: Enter the Details in the login link

    Step 5th: Download the  Mizoram Board 10th Result 2022 for further reference

    How To Check MBSE HSLC Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Students will also be able to get their MBSE 10th results 2022 via SMS. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the  Mizoram Board 10th class Results 2022.

    • Open SMS application on the mobile phone.
    • For HSLC result: Enter MBSE10 <Roll No>
    • Send it to 5676750.

    What details will be mentioned in  Mizoram Board 10th Result 2022? 

    Students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the MBSE 10th result sheet of the students.

    • Name of Examination Class (10th)
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Mizoram Board 10th Result Statistics 2022

    After the  Mizoram Board 10th class 10 results 2022 are declared on the official website, the board officials will also release the statistics of the performance of the students. The statistics will include the overall performance of the students in the exams, the pass percentage and gender wise performance of the students. Candidates can check the previous year MBSE HSLC Results below.

    Class 10 Previous Year’s Statistics of MBSE HSLC Result

    Year Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Total No. of Students Appeared
    2020 - - - Approx. 20,000
    2019 68.89 67.64 70.23 17,346
    2018 90.8 90.5 88.3 21,000
    2017 90 90 88 20,000
    2016 90.65 93 89 18,000
    2015 86.77 91 88 17,157
    2014 81.67 85 84 42,807
    2013 76.23 80 78 41,007

    What After the Announcement of Mizoram Board 10th Result 2022?

    Soon after the results are announced on the official website, students who have appeared for the MBSE 10th exams and qualified the same will be issued with the original certificates. The certificates will be issued via the respective schools.

    Those who have qualified the class 10 exams will be eligible to apply for the class 11 admissions to the Science, Commerce and Arts stream. The admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured and the cutoff set by the schools.

    Students will also get a change to appear for the compartmental exams or submit their answer sheets for scrutiny. The applications for the  Mizoram Board 10th scrutiny and supplementary exams will be available on the official website of  Mizoram Board 10th.

    Mizoram Board Class 10 Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

     Mizoram Board 10th class 10 re-evaluation and scrutiny is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets re-checked for any errors in totalling. To submit the answer sheets for re-evaluation students are required to visit the website and complete the application process through the link available on the official website.

    The revaluation process will be done only for the answer sheets for which the applications have been submitted. The results of the  Mizoram Board class 10 re-evaluation process will be announced on the official website soon after the re-evaluation is completed.

    MBSE HSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

     Mizoram Board 10th class 10 compartmental exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their exam scores or were unable to secure the required marks in the exams. The board conducts the Mizoram HSLC Compartment exams shortly after the results are announced on the official website.

    Candidates who wish to appear for the compartment exams are first required to submit the applications for the same on the official website. After the applications are submitted the board will release the admit card for the exams. The  Mizoram Board 10th class compartment exam results will be announced soon after the exams are conducted.

    Mizoram Board 10th Result 2022 - Toppers

     Mizoram Board will be announcing the list of students who have topped the class 10 examinations along with the results. The toppers list for  Mizoram Board 10th class exams will be announced as the overall toppers and district wise toppers. Students can check the list of toppers from the previous year here.

    MBSE 10th Class Topper Details 2020

    Rank Students Name School Name Marks Obtained
    1 Lalhlimpuil St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl 476
    2 C Vanlal RuatFeli St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl 475
    3 CR Lal Romawia St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Aizawl 473

    About Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

    The Mizoram HSLC examination is conducted by the  MBSE under the state. The board also handles elementary school examinations. The board consists of academic, Examination and General Units.

    The MBSE was formed in the year 1975 under the act from the MBSE which was passed with the consent of the Mizoram Union Territory and the State Legislative Assembly. The MBSE reserves all the power of controlling and regulating the academic proceedings of the  Mizoram Board 10th which includes syllabus and timetables for the examinations which are made and controlled by the board.

    FAQ

    Where to check Mizoram Board 10th Results 2022?

    Mizoram Board class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website. A direct link to check the results will also be available here.

    When is the MBSE HSLC Result 2022 expected to be declared?

    The MBSE 10th results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022.

    How to check Mizoram Board class 10 Results 2022?

    To check the Mizoram Board 10th class results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided.

    What details will be mentioned in the Mizoram 10th class results 2022?

    The Mizoram class 10 results 2022 will include the details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the exams, marks secured in the exams, total marks secured and the qualifying status of the candidates.