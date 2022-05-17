Mizoram Board Results 2022 Class 10 and 12: The Mizoram Board class 10 Results 2022 have declared by the board on the official website. Mizoram Board class 10 Results 2022 were conducted by the officials in March 2022. Those who have appeared for the Mizoram Board class 10 examinations can visit the official website of Mizoram Board of School Education to check their results.

The board officials have announced the MBSE 10th Results 2022 on the official website - mbse.edu.in. To check the Mizoram Board 10th results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 roll number in the result link provided. Candidates will also be able to check the MBSE 10th Results 2022 through the direct link which will be given here.

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will be announcing the Class 10 and 12 results 2022 by May on the official website- mbse.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Mizoram Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 can visit the official website and enter the MBSE 10th and 12th registration and roll number in the result link given. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the MBSE results 2022 for class 10th and 12th will also be available on this page. The link will be made live after the results are declared on the official website.

Students eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Mizoram Board Results 2022 for class 10 and 12 can also bookmark this page for regular updates on the release of the Mizoram Board Results.

Mizoram Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 Highlights

Exam name MBSE HSLC and HSSLC examination 2022 Board name Mizoram Board of School Education Result name 10th, 12th MBSE result 2022 MBSE board result website 2022 mbse.edu.in Result credentials Roll number and registration number Mizoram board result date 2022 May 2022 Number of students 30,000 Result status Will be announced

MBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time

The Mizoram Board class 10 and 12 Exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website or check the schedule of the exams here.

Events Dates MBSE HSSLC exam date February 28 to March 16, MBSE HSLC exam date March 1-25, 2022 MBSE result 2022 date Class 10 May 17, 2022 (OUT) MBSE result 2022 date Class 12 May 2022 Compartment exam dates June 2022 Compartment result date July 2022

How to Check Mizoram Board HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Mizoram Board result 2022 for class 10 and 12.

Visit the official website,mbse.edu.in.

Click on the ‘Result’ link

Click on the MBSE 10th/12th result link

Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link

The MBSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

Mizoram Board Result 2022 for 10th and 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates can follow the steps provided below along with the reference images to check the MBSE results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)

Step 2nd: Click on the MBSE Result Section given on the home page

Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link

Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link

Step 5th: Download the Mizoram Board 10th and 12th Results for further reference

How To Check Mizoram Board Results 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates will also be able to get their MBSE class 10 and 12 results 2022 via SMS. To get the MBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 through SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

Open SMS application on the mobile phone.

For HSLC result: Enter MBSE10 <Roll No>

For HSSLC result: Enter MBSE12 <Roll No>

Send it to 5676750.

What details will be mentioned in MBSE Result 2022 Class 10 and 12?

Mizoram Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will include the details of the students along with the marks secured in the exams and the qualifying status of the students. Students who have appeared for the mizoram Board class 10 and 12 exams can check below the complete details mentioned in the exam result sheet.

Name of Examination Class (10th, 12th)

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Parents’ name

School Name

Category

Date of Birth

Subject wise marks

Total marks

Division

Pass/Fail

Mizoram Board Results Statistics

Along with the results, the board will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the exams. The board will release the complete analysis of the performance of the students along with the overall pass percentage. Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous year here.

Class 10 Previous Years Statistics of MBSE HSLC Result

Year Overall Pass % Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Total No. of Students Appeared 2020 - - - Around 20,000 2019 68.89 67.64 70.23 17,346 2018 90.8 90.5 88.3 21,000 2017 90 90 88 20,000 2016 90.65 93 89 18,000 2015 86.77 91 88 17,157 2014 81.67 85 84 42,807 2013 76.23 80 78 41,007

MBSE HSSLC Result- Previous years overall statistics of 2020

Particulars Boys Girls Total Students Appeared 5067 5549 10616 Students got Distinction 253 316 569 Students got 1st division 1231 1584 2815 Students got 2nd division 1515 1814 3329 Students got 3rd division 965 802 1,767 Students Failed 1103 1033 2,136 Pass Percentage 78.23 81.38 79.88

What After the Announcement of Mizoram Board MBSE Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

After the Mizoram Board results 2022 for class 10 and 12 are declared, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 and further higher education programmes. The board will also be issuing the original certificates of the students who have appeared for the exams through the schools. Candidates are required to college the certificates from the schools

The board will also be conducting the Re-checking and scrutiny of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams for the class 10 and 12 Mizoram Board students. The applications for the compartment exams and the scrutiny of answer sheets will be available on the official website of Mizoram Board.

Mizoram Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Mizoram Board 10th and 12th answer sheet re-evaluation and scrutiny is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets checked for any errors or totalling. Candidates are first required to visit the official website and submit the applications after which the board will take the answer sheets for evaluation.

The results of the Mizoram Board class 10 and 12 Re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available on the official website of the board.

MBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

After the Mizoram Board 10th and 12th results are announced, the board will be conducting the compartment/ supplementary exams for the students. The supplementary exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their exam scores or where unable to secure the required marks to qualify the exams.

Candidates are first required to visit the official website and apply for the compartmental exams after which they will be issued the exam admit card. The compartment exams will be conducted only for those subjects for which students have applied. The results of the compartment exams will also be announced soon.

Mizoram Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

The board will also be announcing the list of students who topped the exams in the class 10 and 12 exams respectively. Candidates can check the details of the toppers from the previous year below.

MBSE 10th Class Topper Details 2020

Rank Students Name School Name Marks Obtained 1 Lalhlimpuil St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl 476 2 C Vanlal RuatFeli St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl 475 3 CR Lal Romawia St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Aizawl 473

MBSE 12th Toppers 2020

Name Stream Marks Lalremsiama Darchhun Vanlalpeka Science stream 470 Lalhriatpuia Ralte Commerce stream 455 Christina Lalchhandami Lalrawn Arts stream 454

About Mizoram Board School Examination Board (MBSE)

The Mizoram HSLC and HSSLC examination is conducted by the Mizoram Board of School education (MBSE) under the state. The board also handles elementary school examinations. The board consists of academic, Examination and General Units.

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) was formed in the year 1975 under the act from the MBSE which was passed with the consent of the Mizoram Union Territory and the State Legislative Assembly. The MBSE reserves all the power of controlling and regulating the academic proceedings of the Mizoram Board which includes syllabus and timetables for the examinations which are made and controlled by the board.