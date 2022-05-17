Mizoram Board Results 2022 Class 10 and 12: The Mizoram Board class 10 Results 2022 have declared by the board on the official website. Mizoram Board class 10 Results 2022 were conducted by the officials in March 2022. Those who have appeared for the Mizoram Board class 10 examinations can visit the official website of Mizoram Board of School Education to check their results.
The board officials have announced the MBSE 10th Results 2022 on the official website - mbse.edu.in. To check the Mizoram Board 10th results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the class 10 roll number in the result link provided. Candidates will also be able to check the MBSE 10th Results 2022 through the direct link which will be given here.
Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will be announcing the Class 10 and 12 results 2022 by May on the official website- mbse.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Mizoram Board class 10 and 12 exams 2022 can visit the official website and enter the MBSE 10th and 12th registration and roll number in the result link given. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the MBSE results 2022 for class 10th and 12th will also be available on this page. The link will be made live after the results are declared on the official website.
Students eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Mizoram Board Results 2022 for class 10 and 12 can also bookmark this page for regular updates on the release of the Mizoram Board Results.
|Exam name
|MBSE HSLC and HSSLC examination 2022
|Board name
|Mizoram Board of School Education
|Result name
|10th, 12th MBSE result 2022
|MBSE board result website 2022
|mbse.edu.in
|Result credentials
|Roll number and registration number
|Mizoram board result date 2022
|May 2022
|Number of students
|30,000
|Result status
|Will be announced
MBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2022 Date and Time
The Mizoram Board class 10 and 12 Exams are scheduled to be conducted in March-April 2022. Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website or check the schedule of the exams here.
|Events
|Dates
|MBSE HSSLC exam date
|February 28 to March 16,
|MBSE HSLC exam date
|March 1-25, 2022
|MBSE result 2022 date Class 10
|May 17, 2022 (OUT)
|MBSE result 2022 date Class 12
|May 2022
|Compartment exam dates
|June 2022
|Compartment result date
|July 2022
Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Mizoram Board result 2022 for class 10 and 12.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE)
Step 2nd: Click on the MBSE Result Section given on the home page
Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant MBSE HSLC/ HSSLC Result 2022 link
Step 4th: Enter the credential details in the login link
Step 5th: Download the Mizoram Board 10th and 12th Results for further reference
Candidates will also be able to get their MBSE class 10 and 12 results 2022 via SMS. To get the MBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 through SMS students can follow the steps provided below.
Mizoram Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will include the details of the students along with the marks secured in the exams and the qualifying status of the students. Students who have appeared for the mizoram Board class 10 and 12 exams can check below the complete details mentioned in the exam result sheet.
Along with the results, the board will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the exams. The board will release the complete analysis of the performance of the students along with the overall pass percentage. Candidates can check the performance of the students in the previous year here.
Class 10 Previous Years Statistics of MBSE HSLC Result
|Year
|Overall Pass %
|Girls’ Pass %
|Boys’ Pass %
|Total No. of Students Appeared
|2020
|-
|-
|-
|Around 20,000
|2019
|68.89
|67.64
|70.23
|17,346
|2018
|90.8
|90.5
|88.3
|21,000
|2017
|90
|90
|88
|20,000
|2016
|90.65
|93
|89
|18,000
|2015
|86.77
|91
|88
|17,157
|2014
|81.67
|85
|84
|42,807
|2013
|76.23
|80
|78
|41,007
MBSE HSSLC Result- Previous years overall statistics of 2020
|Particulars
|Boys
|Girls
|Total
|Students Appeared
|5067
|5549
|10616
|Students got Distinction
|253
|316
|569
|Students got 1st division
|1231
|1584
|2815
|Students got 2nd division
|1515
|1814
|3329
|Students got 3rd division
|965
|802
|1,767
|Students Failed
|1103
|1033
|2,136
|Pass Percentage
|78.23
|81.38
|79.88
After the Mizoram Board results 2022 for class 10 and 12 are declared, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the admissions to class 11 and further higher education programmes. The board will also be issuing the original certificates of the students who have appeared for the exams through the schools. Candidates are required to college the certificates from the schools
The board will also be conducting the Re-checking and scrutiny of the answer sheets and the compartmental exams for the class 10 and 12 Mizoram Board students. The applications for the compartment exams and the scrutiny of answer sheets will be available on the official website of Mizoram Board.
Mizoram Board 10th and 12th answer sheet re-evaluation and scrutiny is conducted for those students who want to get their answer sheets checked for any errors or totalling. Candidates are first required to visit the official website and submit the applications after which the board will take the answer sheets for evaluation.
The results of the Mizoram Board class 10 and 12 Re-checking and re-evaluation process will be available on the official website of the board.
After the Mizoram Board 10th and 12th results are announced, the board will be conducting the compartment/ supplementary exams for the students. The supplementary exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their exam scores or where unable to secure the required marks to qualify the exams.
Candidates are first required to visit the official website and apply for the compartmental exams after which they will be issued the exam admit card. The compartment exams will be conducted only for those subjects for which students have applied. The results of the compartment exams will also be announced soon.
The board will also be announcing the list of students who topped the exams in the class 10 and 12 exams respectively. Candidates can check the details of the toppers from the previous year below.
MBSE 10th Class Topper Details 2020
|Rank
|Students Name
|School Name
|Marks Obtained
|1
|Lalhlimpuil
|St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl
|476
|2
|C Vanlal RuatFeli
|St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl
|475
|3
|CR Lal Romawia
|St. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Aizawl
|473
MBSE 12th Toppers 2020
|Name
|Stream
|Marks
|Lalremsiama Darchhun Vanlalpeka
|Science stream
|470
|Lalhriatpuia Ralte
|Commerce stream
|455
|Christina Lalchhandami Lalrawn
|Arts stream
|454
The Mizoram HSLC and HSSLC examination is conducted by the Mizoram Board of School education (MBSE) under the state. The board also handles elementary school examinations. The board consists of academic, Examination and General Units.
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) was formed in the year 1975 under the act from the MBSE which was passed with the consent of the Mizoram Union Territory and the State Legislative Assembly. The MBSE reserves all the power of controlling and regulating the academic proceedings of the Mizoram Board which includes syllabus and timetables for the examinations which are made and controlled by the board.
MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates: Mizoram Board has released the exam dates 2022 for classes 10 and 12. The board will conduct the HSLC exam from 28th February and the HSSLC exam from 1st March 2022. Check complete dates here
The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has released the board exam 2018 datesheet for class 10th and 12th on their official website i.e. mbse.edu.in.