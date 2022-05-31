Mizoram Board 12th Result 2022 Declared: After much anticipation, the Mizoram Board HSSLC result 2022 is finally available. The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has released the Mizoram Board Class 12 results 2022 for all the students who appeared in the exam. The results of MBSE HSSLC exam 2022 have been made available online on the official websites. Students are required to visit website of MBSE and enter their roll number and other requisite details to check their results. It must be noted that MBSE has made the results of Class 12 examinations available in the online mode only. Keeping the convenience of the students in mind, a direct link to MBSE Mizoram HSSLC result 2022 has also been provided on this page.
Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is soon expected to declare the MBSE HSSLC Results 2022 for the various streams by May 2022. The MBSE class 12 Result 2022 will be available on the official website- mbse.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for the MBSE 12th exams 2022 will also be able to check the results through the direct link provided on this page. To check the Mizoram Board class 12 results 2022, enter the MBSE 12th login details in the link provided.
Students eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Mizoram Board 12th Result 2022 can also bookmark this page for regular updates on the release of the results.
|
Exam name
|
MBSE HSSLC examination 2022
|
Board name
|
Mizoram Board of Secondary Education
|
Result name
|
12th MBSE result 2022
|
MBSE board result website 2022
|
mbse.edu.in
|
Result credentials
|
Roll number and registration number
|
Mizoram board result date 2022
|
May 2022
|
Number of students
|
30,000
|
Result status
|
Will be announced
Mizoram Board 12th Results for the various streams will be available on the official website. The MBSE 12th exams 2022 are being conducted in March 2022 and so the results are expected to be announced by May 2022. Candidates can check the class 12 Mizoram board schedule below.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
MBSE HSSLC exam date
|
February 28 to March 16, 2022
|
MBSE result 2022 date Class 12
|
May 2022
|
12th Compartment exam dates
|
June 2022
|
12th Compartment result date
|
July 2022
For candidates to check the Mizoram Board class 12, Arts, Science and Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website they are required to first enter the registration number and Roll number in the result link provided. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Mizoram Board Class 12 Results 2022.
After the results are announced on the official website, candidates may find it a little difficult to get the results which is why we have provided here the steps to be followed when checking the MBSE 12th exam result along with images of the result window.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board of School Education
Step 2nd: Click on the Mizoram Class 12 Result Section given on the home page
Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant Mizoram HSSLC Result link
Step 4th: Enter the Details in the login link
Step 5th: Download the Mizoram Board 12th Results for further reference
Apart from the official link on the website and the direct link on this page, candidates will also be able to check their Mizoram Class 12 results 2022 via SMS. To get the Mizoram HSSLC Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.
MBSE HSSLC result 2022 for the various streams will be available on the official website. The Mizoram Board 12th class results 2022 will contain the following details
Along with declaring the results, the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the Mizoram Board 12th exams. The statistics will include the overall performance of the students, the streamwise performance of the students and the pass percentage of the class 12 board exams. Candidates can check here the overall performance of the students in the previous exams.
MBSE HSSLC Results - Previous years overall statistics of 2020
|
Particulars
|
Boys
|
Girls
|
Total
|
Students Appeared
|
5067
|
5549
|
10616
|
Students got Distinction
|
253
|
316
|
569
|
Students got 1st division
|
1231
|
1584
|
2815
|
Students got 2nd division
|
1515
|
1814
|
3329
|
Students got 3rd division
|
965
|
802
|
1,767
|
Students Failed
|
1103
|
1033
|
2,136
|
Pass Percentage
|
78.23
|
81.38
|
79.88
Previous years MBSE HSSLC Results Statistics for Arts, Commerce and Science Stream
|
Particulars
|
Arts
|
Science
|
Commerce
|
Students Appeared
|
7990
|
2119
|
507
|
Students got Distinction
|
353
|
165
|
51
|
Students got 1st division
|
1758
|
898
|
159
|
Students got 2nd division
|
2499
|
639
|
191
|
Students got 3rd division
|
1627
|
82
|
58
|
Students Failed
|
1753
|
335
|
48
|
Pass Percentage
|
78.06
|
84.19
|
90.53
After the MBSE Class 12 results 2022 are declared, the board will issue the original certificates of the students. The certificates will be available through the respective schools.
Students who have qualified the Mizoram Board HSSLC Exams will be eligible for further education. The board will also conduct the re-checking and re-evaluation of answer sheets for the class 12 students and also the supplementary/ compartment exams. The applications for both will be released shortly after the results are announced on the official website.
Mizoram Board HSSLC Re-checking and Scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who wish to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes or errors. Students who have doubts in the evaluation of their answer sheets are required to apply for the re-evaluation process.
After the applications are submitted the board will take the answer sheet in question for re-evaluation after which the results will be announced on the official website.
Mizoram Board HSSLC Compartmental exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their scores in the 12th exams. The applications for the compartmental exams will be announced on the official website of Mizoram Board.
To appear for the Mizoram Board class 12 compartmental exams students are required to first visit the official website and submit the applications. The admit card for the supplementary exams will be available on the official website of the board. The results of the Mizoram Board 12th Supplementary exams will be announced shortly after the exams are conducted.
Mizoram board officials will be releasing the list of students who have topped the Mizoram Board 12th examinations. The list of toppers will include the toppers from each stream across the state. Students can check the complete list of toppers from the previous year here.
Mizoram Class 12th Toppers 2020
|
Name
|
Stream
|
Marks
|
Lalremsiama Darchhun Vanlalpeka
|
Science stream
|
470
|
Lalhriatpuia Ralte
|
Commerce stream
|
455
|
Christina Lalchhandami Lalrawn
|
Arts stream
|
454
The Mizoram HSSLC examination is conducted by the Mizoram Board of School education under the state. The board also handles elementary school examinations. The board consists of academic, Examination and General Units.
The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education or MBSE was formed in the year 1975 under the act from the MBSE which was passed with the consent of the Mizoram Union Territory and the State Legislative Assembly. The MBSE reserves all the power of controlling and regulating the academic proceedings of the Mizoram Board which includes syllabus and timetables for the examinations which are made and controlled by the board.
