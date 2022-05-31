Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Mizoram Board 12th Result 2022 Declared: Know MBSE HSSLC Result, How to Check, Direct Link Here

    Updated: May 31, 2022 12:45 IST
    Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2022
    Mizoram Board HSSLC Result 2022
    Mizoram Board 12th Result 2022 Declared: After much anticipation, the Mizoram Board HSSLC result 2022 is finally available. The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education has released the Mizoram Board Class 12 results 2022 for all the students who appeared in the exam. The results of MBSE HSSLC exam 2022 have been made available online on the official websites. Students are required to visit website of MBSE and enter their roll number and other requisite details to check their results. It must be noted that MBSE has made the results of Class 12 examinations available in the online mode only. Keeping the convenience of the students in mind, a direct link to MBSE Mizoram HSSLC result 2022 has also been provided on this page.

    Old Updates:

    Mizoram Board of Secondary Education is soon expected to declare the MBSE HSSLC Results 2022 for the various streams by May 2022. The MBSE class 12 Result 2022 will be available on the official website- mbse.edu.in. Candidates who have appeared for the MBSE 12th exams 2022 will also be able to check the results through the direct link provided on this page. To check the Mizoram Board class 12 results 2022, enter the MBSE 12th login details in the link provided.

    Students eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Mizoram Board 12th Result 2022 can also bookmark this page for regular updates on the release of the results.

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2022 Highlights

    Exam name

    MBSE HSSLC examination 2022

    Board name

    Mizoram Board of Secondary Education

    Result name

    12th MBSE result 2022

    MBSE board result website 2022

    mbse.edu.in

    Result credentials

    Roll number and registration number

    Mizoram board result date 2022

    May 2022

    Number of students

    30,000

    Result status

    Will be announced

    MBSE HSSLC Result 2022 Date and Time

    Mizoram Board 12th Results for the various streams will be available on the official website. The MBSE 12th exams 2022 are being conducted in March 2022 and so the results are expected to be announced by May 2022. Candidates can check the class 12 Mizoram board schedule below.

    Particulars

    Dates

    MBSE HSSLC exam date

    February 28 to March 16, 2022

    MBSE result 2022 date Class 12

    May 2022

    12th Compartment exam dates

    June 2022

    12th Compartment result date

    July 2022

    How To Check Mizoram Board 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

    For candidates to check the Mizoram Board class 12, Arts, Science and Commerce stream results 2022 on the official website they are required to first enter the registration number and Roll number in the result link provided. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the Mizoram Board Class 12 Results 2022.

    • Visit the official website,mbse.edu.in.
    • Click on the ‘Result’ link
    • Click on the Mizoram Class 12 result link
    • Enter the Registration and Roll number in the link
    • The MBSE HSSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    • Take a screenshot and keep it safe for future reference

    Mizoram Board Result 2022 for 12th Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    After the results are announced on the official website, candidates may find it a little difficult to get the results which is why we have provided here the steps to be followed when checking the MBSE 12th exam result along with images of the result window.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Mizoram Board of School Education

    Mizoram Board HSSLC (12th) Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Mizoram Class 12 Result Section given on the home page

    Mizoram Board HSSLC (12th) Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Click on the Relevant Mizoram HSSLC Result link

    Mizoram Board HSSLC (12th) Result 2022

    Step 4th: Enter the Details in the login link

    Mizoram Board HSSLC (12th) Result 2022

    Step 5th: Download the Mizoram Board 12th Results for further reference

    How to Check Mizoram Board Class 12 Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Apart from the official link on the website and the direct link on this page, candidates will also be able to check their Mizoram Class 12 results 2022 via SMS. To get the Mizoram HSSLC Results 2022 via SMS students can follow the steps provided below.

    • Open SMS application on the mobile phone
    • For HSSLC result: Enter MBSE12 <Roll No>
    • Send it to 5676750

    What details will be mentioned in Mizoram Board 12th Result 2022? 

    MBSE HSSLC result 2022 for the various streams will be available on the official website. The Mizoram Board 12th class results 2022 will contain the following details

    • Name of Examination
    • Student’s Name
    • Roll Number
    • Parents’ name
    • School Name
    • Category
    • Date of Birth
    • Subject wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Division
    • Pass/Fail

    Mizoram Board HSSLC Results Statistics 2022

    Along with declaring the results, the board officials will also be releasing the statistics of the performance of the students in the Mizoram Board 12th exams. The statistics will include the overall performance of the students, the streamwise performance of the students and the pass percentage of the class 12 board exams. Candidates can check here the overall performance of the students in the previous exams.

    MBSE HSSLC Results - Previous years overall statistics of 2020

    Particulars

    Boys

    Girls

    Total

    Students Appeared

    5067

    5549

    10616

    Students got Distinction

    253

    316

    569

    Students got 1st division

    1231

    1584

    2815

    Students got 2nd division

    1515

    1814

    3329

    Students got 3rd division

    965

    802

    1,767

    Students Failed

    1103

    1033

    2,136

    Pass Percentage

    78.23

    81.38

    79.88

    Previous years MBSE HSSLC Results Statistics for Arts, Commerce and Science Stream

    Particulars

    Arts

    Science

    Commerce

    Students Appeared

    7990

    2119

    507

    Students got Distinction

    353

    165

    51

    Students got 1st division

    1758

    898

    159

    Students got 2nd division

    2499

    639

    191

    Students got 3rd division

    1627

    82

    58

    Students Failed

    1753

    335

    48

    Pass Percentage

    78.06

    84.19

    90.53

    What After the Announcement of Mizoram Board Class 12th Result 2022?

    After the MBSE Class 12 results 2022 are declared, the board will issue the original certificates of the students. The certificates will be available through the respective schools.

    Students who have qualified the Mizoram Board HSSLC Exams will be eligible for further education. The board will also conduct the re-checking and re-evaluation of answer sheets for the class 12 students and also the supplementary/ compartment exams. The applications for both will be released shortly after the results are announced on the official website.

    Mizoram Board 12th Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Mizoram Board HSSLC Re-checking and Scrutiny of answer sheets is conducted for those students who wish to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes or errors. Students who have doubts in the evaluation of their answer sheets are required to apply for the re-evaluation process.

    After the applications are submitted the board will take the answer sheet in question for re-evaluation after which the results will be announced on the official website.

    MBSE 12th Result 2022 - Compartmental Exam

    Mizoram Board HSSLC Compartmental exams are conducted for the students who want to improve their scores in the 12th exams. The applications for the compartmental exams will be announced on the official website of Mizoram Board.

    To appear for the Mizoram Board class 12 compartmental exams students are required to first visit the official website and submit the applications. The admit card for the supplementary exams will be available on the official website of the board. The results of the Mizoram Board 12th Supplementary exams will be announced shortly after the exams are conducted.

    MBSE 12th Result 2022 - Toppers

    Mizoram board officials will be releasing the list of students who have topped the Mizoram Board 12th examinations. The list of toppers will include the toppers from each stream across the state. Students can check the complete list of toppers from the previous year here.

    Mizoram Class 12th Toppers 2020

    Name

    Stream

    Marks

    Lalremsiama Darchhun Vanlalpeka

    Science stream

    470

    Lalhriatpuia Ralte

    Commerce stream

    455

    Christina Lalchhandami Lalrawn

    Arts stream

    454

    About Mizoram Board School Examination Board (MBSE)

    The Mizoram HSSLC examination is conducted by the Mizoram Board of School education under the state. The board also handles elementary school examinations. The board consists of academic, Examination and General Units.

    The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education or MBSE was formed in the year 1975 under the act from the MBSE which was passed with the consent of the Mizoram Union Territory and the State Legislative Assembly. The MBSE reserves all the power of controlling and regulating the academic proceedings of the Mizoram Board which includes syllabus and timetables for the examinations which are made and controlled by the board.

    Read more

    FAQ

    When is the Mizoram Board class 12 results 2022 expected to be announced?

    The Mizoram Board class 12 exam results 2022 are expected to be announced by May-June 2022.

    Will Mizoram Board issue the results for the various streams separately?

    Candidates will get the Science, Commerce and Arts stream results from the same result link given on the official website.

    Where to check Mizoram Board class 12 Results 2022?

    The Mizoram Board class 12 Results will be available on the official website of Mizoram Board

    How to check Mizoram Board class 12 Results 2022?

    To check the Mizoram Board class 12 results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided.