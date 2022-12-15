67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timing, Model Question Paper Download PDF

67th BPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the 67th BPSC mains exam schedule on bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the schedule, the main exam will be held from 29th to 31st December 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule, paper-wise exam dates, and shift timings.

The commission has also released the 67th BPSC model question paper PDF. These contain the structure of the question paper and the way it will be asked in the examination. The commission is conducting the examination to choose eligible candidates for 726 vacancies released earlier. Candidates can download the 67th BPSC Mains Model Question Papers PDF below.

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Important Dates

The commission has released the complete date schedule for the upcoming examination from the table mentioned below.

Events Important Dates 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling Commences On 21st November 2022 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling ends On 8th December 2022 Last date for 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Editing 8th December 2022 67th BPSC Mains Admit Card To be Announced soon 67th BPSC Mains Exam Date 29th/30th/31st December 2022

67th BPSC Mains Exam Schedule

The commission has notified the 67th BPSC mains examination schedule through a notice on the official website. As per that, the exam shall be held on December 29, 30 and 31, 2022 in two shifts. Go through the table to get the subject-wise dates for the Bihar Civil services exam.

Exam Date Subject Timing 29/12/2022 General Studies - Paper 1 09.30 am to 12.30 pm General Studies - Paper 2 2 pm to 5 pm 30/12/2022 General Hindi 09.30 am to 12.30 pm 31/12/2022 Optional Paper 09.30 am to 12.30 pm

67th BPSC Mains Admit Card

The notice also read that the candidates will be awarded the 67th BPSC Mains admit card based on the latest examination schedule announced. As of now, the date for releasing the admit card has not been announced by the commission. However, speculations are rife that it shall be announced anytime before December 27, 2022. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep a track of the commission’s official website. Once the 67th BPSC Mains admit card is available for download they have to take its printout as it will not be sent by post.

67th BPSC Model Questions PDF

The commission has also released the 67th BPSC model question paper. A candidate can download the model question paper PDF from the official website. This model paper can be used for a complete insight into the structure of the questions asked in the examination. The commission has released the model paper separately for all three subjects, GS papers 1 & 2, General Hindi and Optional paper. One can go through the same to know about the sections, marks assigned to each section and the proper marking scheme. Check out the section below to know more details about the same.

Optional Subjects Download PDF Optional Paper- Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Sc., Botany, Chemistry, Commerce & Accountancy, Economics, Geography, Geology, History, Labour And Social Welfare, Law, Management, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science And International Relations, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Statistics, Zoology, Hindi Language And Literature, English Language And Literature, Urdu Language And Literature, Sanskrit Language And Literature, Persian Language And Literature, Pali Language And Literature And Maithili Language And Literature Download PDF Anthropology Download PDF Civil Engineering Download PDF Electrical Engineering Download PDF

67th BPSC Vacancies

The BPSC has announced 726 vacancies for different posts under this recruitment. Out of that, the maximum number of vacancies was announced for the rural development authorities. Go through the table to know the category-wise and post-wise vacancies for the Bihar Civil Service examination.

Post Name Males Candidate Females Candidate Total Bihar Administrative Service 57 31 88 State Tax Assistant Commissioner 14 07 21 Inferior Electoral Officer 03 01 04 Bihar Education Service 09 03 12 Planning Authority/District Planning Authority 02 00 02 Labor Superintendent 02 00 02 District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents 02 03 05 Assistant Director Social Security 08 04 12 Assistant Director Child Protection Services 04 00 04 Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director 36 16 52 Rural Development Authority 90 43 133 Municipal Executive Authority 73 37 110 Revenue Officer & Equivalent 27 09 36 Supply Inspector 03 01 04 Block Panchayat Raj Officer 13 05 18 Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department 14 06 20 Assistant Registrar Cooperation Societies and Equivalents 08 01 09 Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer 92 47 139 Registrar 03 – 03 Other 38 14 52 Total Vacancies 498 228 726

