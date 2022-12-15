67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timing, Model Question Paper Download PDF

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Exam Schedule released. Check detailed subject-wise exam dates, shift timing, and model questions papers pdf here for the 67th BPSC Mains 2022.

67th BPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the 67th BPSC mains exam schedule on bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the schedule, the main exam will be held from 29th to 31st December 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule, paper-wise exam dates, and shift timings.

The commission has also released the 67th BPSC model question paper PDF. These contain the structure of the question paper and the way it will be asked in the examination. The commission is conducting the examination to choose eligible candidates for 726 vacancies released earlier. Candidates can download the 67th BPSC Mains Model Question Papers PDF below.

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Important Dates

The commission has released the complete date schedule for the upcoming examination from the table mentioned below. 

Events

Important Dates

67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling Commences On

21st November 2022

67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling ends On

8th December 2022

Last date for 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Editing

8th December 2022

67th BPSC Mains Admit Card

To be Announced soon

67th BPSC Mains Exam Date

29th/30th/31st December 2022

67th BPSC Mains Exam Schedule

The commission has notified the 67th BPSC mains examination schedule through a notice on the official website. As per that, the exam shall be held on December 29, 30 and 31, 2022 in two shifts. Go through the table to get the subject-wise dates for the Bihar Civil services exam. 

Exam Date

Subject

Timing

29/12/2022

General Studies - Paper 1

09.30 am to 12.30 pm

General Studies - Paper 2

2 pm to 5 pm

30/12/2022

General Hindi

09.30 am to 12.30 pm

31/12/2022

Optional Paper

09.30 am to 12.30 pm

67th BPSC Mains Admit Card 

The notice also read that the candidates will be awarded the 67th BPSC Mains admit card based on the latest examination schedule announced. As of now, the date for releasing the admit card has not been announced by the commission. However, speculations are rife that it shall be announced anytime before December 27, 2022. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep a track of the commission’s official website. Once the 67th BPSC Mains admit card is available for download they have to take its printout as it will not be sent by post. 

67th BPSC Model Questions PDF

The commission has also released the 67th BPSC model question paper. A candidate can download the model question paper PDF from the official website. This model paper can be used for a complete insight into the structure of the questions asked in the examination. The commission has released the model paper separately for all three subjects, GS papers 1 & 2, General Hindi and Optional paper. One can go through the same to know about the sections, marks assigned to each section and the proper marking scheme. Check out the section below to know more details about the same.  

Optional Subjects Download PDF
Optional Paper- Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Sc., Botany, Chemistry, Commerce & Accountancy, Economics, Geography, Geology, History, Labour And Social Welfare, Law, Management, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science And International Relations, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Statistics, Zoology, Hindi Language And Literature, English Language And Literature, Urdu Language And Literature, Sanskrit Language And Literature, Persian Language And Literature, Pali Language And Literature And Maithili Language And Literature Download PDF
Anthropology Download PDF
Civil Engineering Download PDF
Electrical Engineering Download PDF

67th BPSC Vacancies

The BPSC has announced 726 vacancies for different posts under this recruitment. Out of that, the maximum number of vacancies was announced for the rural development authorities. Go through the table to know the category-wise and post-wise vacancies for the Bihar Civil Service examination. 

Post Name

Males Candidate

Females Candidate

Total

Bihar Administrative Service

57

31

88

State Tax Assistant Commissioner 

14

07

21

Inferior Electoral Officer 

03

01

04

Bihar Education Service

09

03

12

Planning Authority/District Planning Authority 

02

00

02

Labor Superintendent 

02

00

02

District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents 

02

03

05

Assistant Director Social Security 

08

04

12

Assistant Director Child Protection Services 

04

00

04

Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director 

36

16

52

Rural Development Authority 

90

43

133

Municipal Executive Authority 

73

37

110

Revenue Officer & Equivalent 

27

09

36

Supply Inspector

03

01

04

Block Panchayat Raj Officer 

13

05

18

Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department

14

06

20

Assistant Registrar Cooperation Societies and Equivalents 

08

01

09

Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer 

92

47

139

Registrar 

03

03

Other 

38

14

52

Total Vacancies

498

228

726

FAQ

Q1: When will be the 67th BPSC mains exam conducted?

67th BPSC mains exam will be conducted on December 29, 30 and 31, 2022

Q2: When will the 67th BPSC admit card be released?

67th BPSC admit card will be released in the upcoming days. The commission has asked the candidates to keep a tab on the official website for all the updates.

Q3. Where can I find model question papers pdf for the 67th BPSC Mains 2022?

Read our article 67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timing, Model Question Paper Download PDF on Jagran Josh.

