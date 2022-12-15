67th BPSC Mains 2022: Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timing, Model Question Paper Download PDF

67th BPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the 67th BPSC mains exam schedule on bpsc.bih.nic.in. As per the schedule, the main exam will be held from 29th to 31st December 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule, paper-wise exam dates, and shift timings.
The commission has also released the 67th BPSC model question paper PDF. These contain the structure of the question paper and the way it will be asked in the examination. The commission is conducting the examination to choose eligible candidates for 726 vacancies released earlier. Candidates can download the 67th BPSC Mains Model Question Papers PDF below.
67th BPSC Mains 2022 Important Dates
The commission has released the complete date schedule for the upcoming examination from the table mentioned below.
|
Events
|
Important Dates
|
67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling Commences On
|
21st November 2022
|
67th BPSC Mains Application Form Filling ends On
|
8th December 2022
|
Last date for 67th BPSC Mains Application Form Editing
|
8th December 2022
|
67th BPSC Mains Admit Card
|
To be Announced soon
|
67th BPSC Mains Exam Date
|
29th/30th/31st December 2022
67th BPSC Mains Exam Schedule
The commission has notified the 67th BPSC mains examination schedule through a notice on the official website. As per that, the exam shall be held on December 29, 30 and 31, 2022 in two shifts. Go through the table to get the subject-wise dates for the Bihar Civil services exam.
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
Timing
|
29/12/2022
|
General Studies - Paper 1
|
09.30 am to 12.30 pm
|
General Studies - Paper 2
|
2 pm to 5 pm
|
30/12/2022
|
General Hindi
|
09.30 am to 12.30 pm
|
31/12/2022
|
Optional Paper
|
09.30 am to 12.30 pm
67th BPSC Mains Admit Card
The notice also read that the candidates will be awarded the 67th BPSC Mains admit card based on the latest examination schedule announced. As of now, the date for releasing the admit card has not been announced by the commission. However, speculations are rife that it shall be announced anytime before December 27, 2022. Hence, the candidates are advised to keep a track of the commission’s official website. Once the 67th BPSC Mains admit card is available for download they have to take its printout as it will not be sent by post.
67th BPSC Model Questions PDF
The commission has also released the 67th BPSC model question paper. A candidate can download the model question paper PDF from the official website. This model paper can be used for a complete insight into the structure of the questions asked in the examination. The commission has released the model paper separately for all three subjects, GS papers 1 & 2, General Hindi and Optional paper. One can go through the same to know about the sections, marks assigned to each section and the proper marking scheme. Check out the section below to know more details about the same.
|Optional Subjects
|Download PDF
|Optional Paper- Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Sc., Botany, Chemistry, Commerce & Accountancy, Economics, Geography, Geology, History, Labour And Social Welfare, Law, Management, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science And International Relations, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Statistics, Zoology, Hindi Language And Literature, English Language And Literature, Urdu Language And Literature, Sanskrit Language And Literature, Persian Language And Literature, Pali Language And Literature And Maithili Language And Literature
|Download PDF
|Anthropology
|Download PDF
|Civil Engineering
|Download PDF
|Electrical Engineering
|Download PDF
67th BPSC Vacancies
The BPSC has announced 726 vacancies for different posts under this recruitment. Out of that, the maximum number of vacancies was announced for the rural development authorities. Go through the table to know the category-wise and post-wise vacancies for the Bihar Civil Service examination.
|
Post Name
|
Males Candidate
|
Females Candidate
|
Total
|
Bihar Administrative Service
|
57
|
31
|
88
|
State Tax Assistant Commissioner
|
14
|
07
|
21
|
Inferior Electoral Officer
|
03
|
01
|
04
|
Bihar Education Service
|
09
|
03
|
12
|
Planning Authority/District Planning Authority
|
02
|
00
|
02
|
Labor Superintendent
|
02
|
00
|
02
|
District Audit Authority Cooperation Committees and Equivalents
|
02
|
03
|
05
|
Assistant Director Social Security
|
08
|
04
|
12
|
Assistant Director Child Protection Services
|
04
|
00
|
04
|
Assistant Planning Officer/Assistant Director
|
36
|
16
|
52
|
Rural Development Authority
|
90
|
43
|
133
|
Municipal Executive Authority
|
73
|
37
|
110
|
Revenue Officer & Equivalent
|
27
|
09
|
36
|
Supply Inspector
|
03
|
01
|
04
|
Block Panchayat Raj Officer
|
13
|
05
|
18
|
Deputy Superintendent of Police Home Department
|
14
|
06
|
20
|
Assistant Registrar Cooperation Societies and Equivalents
|
08
|
01
|
09
|
Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer
|
92
|
47
|
139
|
Registrar
|
03
|
–
|
03
|
Other
|
38
|
14
|
52
|
Total Vacancies
|
498
|
228
|
726