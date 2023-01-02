67th BPSC Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years Cut-Off Marks

67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam successfully held on 30th/31st December 2022. Next, the exam is scheduled to be held on 7th January 2023. Candidates can check here the expected and previous years cut-off marks for BPSC Mains exam here.

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Cut Off: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the BPSC 67th Mains 2022 examination for the selection of eligible candidates for 802 vacancies across different departments for various posts such as Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer, Rural Development Authority, Bihar Administrative Service, Municipal Executive Authority, to name a few.

As per the 67th BPSC Mains Exam Schedule on bpsc.bih.nic.in., the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam (Day 1 and Day 2) were held successfully on 30th December and 31st December 2022. Next, the BPSC 67th Mains 2022 is scheduled to be held on 7th January 2023.

A total of 11,607 candidates qualified the BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 and were called to appear for the BPSC 67th Mains 2022 examination. “More than 90 per cent of the candidates qualified for the Mains appeared for the examination on 30th December 2022”, said BPSC Controller of Examination Amarendra Kumar.

67th BPSC Mains Exam Dates

Exam Date Subject Timing 30th December 2022 General Studies - Paper 1 09.30 am to 12.30 pm General Studies - Paper 2 2 pm to 5 pm 31st December 2022 General Hindi 12 pm to 3 pm 7th January 2023 Optional Paper 12 pm to 3 pm

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Expected Cut Off

Category Expected Cut Off General 400-450 EWS 380-420 SC 350-390 ST 360-410 EBC 380-410

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates appearing in the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 have to secure the minimum qualifying marks or they will be disqualified from the selection process for BPSC exam.

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 40% Backward Caste (BC) 36.5% Extremely Backward Caste (EBC) 34% SC/ST/Women/PwD 32%

NOTE: There will be no negative marking in the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 examination.

BPSC Cut-Off Previous Years

66th BPSC Highlights

In the 66th BPSC Prelims 2021, a total of 2.8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Of these 2,80,882 candidates, a total of 8,997 candidates qualified for the 66th BPSC Mains 2021 examination.

In the Mains examination, a total of 1,838 candidates were declared successful. As per the 66th BPSC Final Merit List, a total of 685 candidates were selected. As per the official notifications by BPSC, a total of 731 vacancies were announced in the 66th BPSC 2021.

66th BPSC 2021 Highlights Examination Number of Candidates Appeared Number of Successful Candidates 66th BPSC Prelims 2,80,882 8,997 66th BPSC Mains 8,997 1,838 66th BPSC Interview 1,768 (70 candidates absent) 685

66th BPSC Cut Off – Mains and Final Cut Off

Category Written Exam Final Exam General 454 537 General (Female) 442 518 EWS 428 532 EWS (Female) 412 514 SC 384 497 SC (Female) 374 473 ST 398 475 EBC 415 518 EBC (Female) 400 501 BC 437 537 BC (Female) 426 516 BCL 413 513 Disabled (VI) 345 474 Disabled (DD) 335 402 Disabled (OH) 397 497 Disabled (MD) 294 340 Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter 435 519

BPSC 67th Mains 2022: Personality Test, Merit List

As we know, the BPSC exam is held in three phases: Preliminary Exam, Mains exam, and Personality Test. Candidates who are successful in the BPSC Mains exam are called to appear in the BPSC Personality Test. This phase of BPSC Selection Process will be an Interview cum Personality Test which carries 120 marks and is compulsory to attend to be considered for the BPSC Merit List.

The final merit list for the BPSC exam will be prepared on the scores obtained out of 900 marks in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper in the BPSC Mains exam.

