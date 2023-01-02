67th BPSC Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years Cut-Off Marks

67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam successfully held on 30th/31st December 2022. Next, the exam is scheduled to be held on 7th January 2023. Candidates can check here the expected and previous years cut-off marks for BPSC Mains exam here.

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Cut Off: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is conducting the BPSC 67th Mains 2022 examination for the selection of eligible candidates for 802 vacancies across different departments for various posts such as Subdivision Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Officer, Rural Development Authority, Bihar Administrative Service, Municipal Executive Authority, to name a few.

As per the 67th BPSC Mains Exam Schedule on bpsc.bih.nic.in., the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 exam (Day 1 and Day 2) were held successfully on 30th December and 31st December 2022. Next, the BPSC 67th Mains 2022 is scheduled to be held on 7th January 2023.

A total of 11,607 candidates qualified the BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 and were called to appear for the BPSC 67th Mains 2022 examination. “More than 90 per cent of the candidates qualified for the Mains appeared for the examination on 30th December 2022”, said BPSC Controller of Examination Amarendra Kumar.

67th BPSC Mains Exam Dates

Exam Date

Subject

Timing

30th December 2022

General Studies - Paper 1

09.30 am to 12.30 pm

General Studies - Paper 2

2 pm to 5 pm

31st December 2022

General Hindi

12 pm to 3 pm

7th January 2023

Optional Paper

12 pm to 3 pm

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Expected Cut Off

Category

Expected Cut Off

General

400-450

EWS

380-420

SC

350-390

ST

360-410

EBC

380-410

67th BPSC Mains 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates appearing in the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 have to secure the minimum qualifying marks or they will be disqualified from the selection process for BPSC exam.

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General

40%

Backward Caste (BC)

36.5%

Extremely Backward Caste (EBC)

34%

SC/ST/Women/PwD

32%

NOTE: There will be no negative marking in the 67th BPSC Mains 2022 examination.

67th BPSC Mains Question Paper 2022: General Studies Paper-1 and Paper-2 PDF 

BPSC Cut-Off Previous Years

66th BPSC Highlights

In the 66th BPSC Prelims 2021, a total of 2.8 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Of these 2,80,882 candidates, a total of 8,997 candidates qualified for the 66th BPSC Mains 2021 examination.

In the Mains examination, a total of 1,838 candidates were declared successful. As per the 66th BPSC Final Merit List, a total of 685 candidates were selected. As per the official notifications by BPSC, a total of 731 vacancies were announced in the 66th BPSC 2021.

66th BPSC 2021 Highlights

Examination

Number of Candidates Appeared

Number of Successful Candidates

66th BPSC Prelims

2,80,882

8,997

66th BPSC Mains

8,997

1,838

66th BPSC Interview

1,768 (70 candidates absent)

685

66th BPSC Cut Off – Mains and Final Cut Off

Category

Written Exam

Final Exam

General

454

537

General (Female)

442

518

EWS

428

532

EWS (Female)

412

514

SC

384

497

SC (Female)

374

473

ST

398

475

EBC

415

518

EBC (Female)

400

501

BC

437

537

BC (Female)

426

516

BCL

413

513

Disabled (VI)

345

474

Disabled (DD)

335

402

Disabled (OH)

397

497

Disabled (MD)

294

340

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter

435

519

BPSC 67th Mains 2022: Personality Test, Merit List

As we know, the BPSC exam is held in three phases: Preliminary Exam, Mains exam, and Personality Test. Candidates who are successful in the BPSC Mains exam are called to appear in the BPSC Personality Test. This phase of BPSC Selection Process will be an Interview cum Personality Test which carries 120 marks and is compulsory to attend to be considered for the BPSC Merit List.

The final merit list for the BPSC exam will be prepared on the scores obtained out of 900 marks in GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper in the BPSC Mains exam.

67th BPSC Mock Test 2022

67th BPSC Mains Admit Card 2022

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find expected cut off marks for BPSC 67th Mains 2022?

Read our article 67th BPSC Mains Cut Off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years Cut-Off Marks on Jagran Josh.

Q2. What are the minimum qualifying marks in BPSC 67th Mains 2022 for each category?

BPSC 67th Mains Qualifying Marks for General (40%), BC (36.5%), EBC (34%), and SC/ST/PwD (32%).

Q3. Is there negative marking in the 67th BPSC Mains 2022?

No, there is no negative marking in the 67th BPSC Mains 2022.

Take Free Online Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
