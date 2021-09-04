A Heart Touching Short Film (Tribute To Teachers) Released; Goes Viral - A Must Watch on Teacher's Day

This short film genuinely recognizes the hardships that our teachers have to go through. The way they have continued to strive for the best even in the most troublesome and unprecedented times.

This is a tribute to our dear teachers, the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch this heart-touching short film and after this tag, share it with your favourite teachers, thanking them for their efforts that went unnoticed.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers were informed to take online classes. Teachers, who had been teaching with blackboard and chalk for years, needed to suddenly shift to virtual screens and keyboards. This change was abrupt. They had no time to plan and prepare. Teachers, who gripped full classrooms for hours with their voice, couldn’t be heard due to internet connectivity issues. They also couldn’t instantly solve their students’ doubts in notebooks anymore. It was an unusual challenge. Simple communication had become difficult, and teachers were expected to explain difficult concepts to their young students. For many veteran teachers, this was a mountainous problem. But our amazing teachers didn’t give up. They adapted to this change. Slowly and steadily, they learned the new ways. With this, they taught us a precious lesson- we can overcome our obstacles only when we dare to jump.

The students also faced a similar challenge. Unending lockdowns were like house arrests for them. They couldn’t meet their friends or go out to play. They even missed going up to the teacher when they couldn’t solve a problem. With their curiosity and creativity finding no outlet, students were left confused, scared and frustrated. But with time, just like their teachers, students also had to face their challenges. Access to technological infrastructure was the biggest problem- internet, smartphones and computers are still a luxury in many rural parts of the country. Many students found it hard to concentrate in the online classes with their whole family in the same room. But with time, students also figured out ways to deal with their problems.

Both, teachers and students, have shown commendable strength and patience during the Covid-19 era. They have persevered for their future, and in turn, promised a better future of the whole country and society.

This short film celebrates the indomitable spirit of hundreds of teachers, who strive for the betterment of their students even against all odds. Teachers are the pillars of a thriving society. Let’s appreciate their efforts to shape our lives and our world.