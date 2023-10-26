AAI Answer Key 2023: JE, JA, SA Link to Active Soon at aai.aero

AAI JE Answer Key 2023 will be released online on the official website of the Airports Authority of India i.e. aai.aero/ by the end of October month. Candidates who appeared in the exam can get the direct link to download for AAI Answer Key here.

AAI Answer Key 2023: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is all set to release the answer key of online exam conducted on 14, 15, 21 and 23 October for the post of Junior Assistant, Senior Assistants and Junior Executives. Candidates can download AAI Answer Key, once released, by visiting the official website of the AAI i.e. aai.aero. The direct link to download the answer key from the official website will also be provided here.

AAI Answer Key Date

The AAI Answer Key 2023 is expected to be released in the last week of October 2023. To download the answer key, candidates will need to login to their AAI account using their registration number and password.

AAI Answer Key Objection Details

Candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections against the answer key. Objections can be raised online through the AAI website. The dates to download the answer key will be available once the answer key is released.

aai.aero Answer Key 2023 Highlights

The AAI JE answer key will have correct answers to all the questions asked in the exam. Candidates can use the answer key to calculate their estimated marks and assess their performance. Other details can be checked in the table below.

Organization Name Airports Authority of India (AAI) Post Name Junior Executive, Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant Vacancies 342 Article Type Answer Key AAI Answer Key Release Date October 2023 [Fourth Week] AAI Exam Date 2023 14, 15, 21 and 23 October 2023 Selection Process Online Exam

Application Verification Computer Literacy Test/ Computer Literacy Test Physical Measurement and Endurance Test/ Driving Test (as applicable for the post) Official Website https://aai.aero/

How to Download AAI Answer Key for JE JA SA Pots 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Now, go to the career section of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ‘Objection’ link

Step 4: Login into your account

Step 5: Download AAI JE Answer Key and take the print out

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of AAI for regular updates of AAI JE Answer Key 2023 release and other important information related to the recruitment process.