AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 OUT; Direct Download Link and Objection Process Here

AAI ATC Answer Key 2025: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 at aai.aero on July 16 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on July 14, 2025 can now download the answer key from the official website, aai.aero.

The AAI ATC JE Answer Key can be downloaded from the official website by providing the user ID and password. The AAI ATC Answer Key 2025 contains the question, the correct answer, and the option chosen by candidates. Answer Key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results. A direct link is provided below to download the answer key.

AAI ATC JE Answer Key 2025 OUT

The AAI has activated the Objection Link of Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) In Airports Authority Of India Under Advertisement No. 02/2025/CHQ on July 16, 2025 on its official website, aai.aero. Candidates can download it from the official website by providing their user ID and password. A total of 309 candidates will be recruited through this recruitment drive.