Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 OUT; Direct Download Link and Objection Process Here

AAI ATC Answer Key 2025: The AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 wasreleased on July 16, 2025. Candidates can download it from aai.aero. AAI is allowing candidates to raise any objections till July 18, 2025. Check the direct link here

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 16, 2025, 16:43 IST
AAI ATC JE Answer Key 2025
AAI ATC JE Answer Key 2025

AAI ATC Answer Key 2025: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 at aai.aero on July 16 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on July 14, 2025 can now download the answer key from the official website, aai.aero.

The AAI ATC JE Answer Key can be downloaded from the official website by providing the user ID and password. The AAI ATC Answer Key 2025 contains the question, the correct answer, and the option chosen by candidates. Answer Key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results. A direct link is provided below to download the answer key.

AAI ATC JE Answer Key 2025 OUT

The AAI has activated the Objection Link of Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) In Airports Authority Of India Under Advertisement No. 02/2025/CHQ on July 16, 2025 on its official website, aai.aero. Candidates can download it from the official website by providing their user ID and password. A total of 309 candidates will be recruited through this recruitment drive.

AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 Link Active

The Airport Authority of India has activated the link to check the answer key of Junior Executive and raise objections, if any. A provisional answer key has been released first, allowing candidates to raise any objections. The final answer key will be released along with the result, resolving all the challenges that are raised by candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the AAI ATC Answer Key 2025.

AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025

Active Link

AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025: Overview

The AAI ATC Answer Key 2025 helps candidates estimate their scores before the final results. There is no negative marking for wrong answers marked. Candidates can raise objections until 18th July 2025. Check the table below for AAI ATC JE Answer Key 2025 Overview

Details

Information

Organization

Airports Authority of India (AAI)

Post Name

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)

Total Vacancies

309

Exam Date

14th July 2025

Answer Key Release Date

16th July 2025

Objection Window

16th–18th July 2025

Selection Process

CBT, Voice Test, Medical Examination

Official Website

www.aai.aero

Negative Marking

No

How to Download the AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key?

Candidates can download the AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website - aai.aero
  • Navigate to the Careers/Recruitment Section
  • Click on AAI ATC Answer Key 2025 You will be redirected to a login page.
  • Enter Credentials – Use your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth to login
  • The response sheet and official key will be displayed. Save the PDF for future reference.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News