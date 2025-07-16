AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 OUT; Direct Download Link and Objection Process Here

AAI ATC Answer Key 2025: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 at aai.aero on July 16 2025. Candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted on July 14, 2025 can now download the answer key from the official website, aai.aero.
The AAI ATC JE Answer Key can be downloaded from the official website by providing the user ID and password. The AAI ATC Answer Key 2025 contains the question, the correct answer, and the option chosen by candidates. Answer Key allows candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of results. A direct link is provided below to download the answer key.
AAI ATC JE Answer Key 2025 OUT
The AAI has activated the Objection Link of Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control) In Airports Authority Of India Under Advertisement No. 02/2025/CHQ on July 16, 2025 on its official website, aai.aero. Candidates can download it from the official website by providing their user ID and password. A total of 309 candidates will be recruited through this recruitment drive.
AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 Link Active
The Airport Authority of India has activated the link to check the answer key of Junior Executive and raise objections, if any. A provisional answer key has been released first, allowing candidates to raise any objections. The final answer key will be released along with the result, resolving all the challenges that are raised by candidates. Click on the direct link below to download the AAI ATC Answer Key 2025.
|
AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025
AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025: Overview
The AAI ATC Answer Key 2025 helps candidates estimate their scores before the final results. There is no negative marking for wrong answers marked. Candidates can raise objections until 18th July 2025. Check the table below for AAI ATC JE Answer Key 2025 Overview
|
Details
|
Information
|
Organization
|
Airports Authority of India (AAI)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)
|
Total Vacancies
|
309
|
Exam Date
|
14th July 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
16th July 2025
|
Objection Window
|
16th–18th July 2025
|
Selection Process
|
CBT, Voice Test, Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
Negative Marking
|
No
How to Download the AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key?
Candidates can download the AAI ATC Junior Executive Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official Website - aai.aero
- Navigate to the Careers/Recruitment Section
- Click on AAI ATC Answer Key 2025 You will be redirected to a login page.
- Enter Credentials – Use your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth to login
- The response sheet and official key will be displayed. Save the PDF for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation