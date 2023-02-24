AAI JE ATC Answer key 2023: Download PDF Here.

AAI JE ATC Answer Key 2022-23 for the CBT Exam has been released by the Airports Authority of India on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view the answer key and raise objections.

Airports Authority of India has released the Answer Key of AAI JE ATC 2023 for Online Exam Conducted on 20 and 21 February 2023. The exam for recruitment of Manager (Official Language), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), Junior Executive (Official Language) and Senior Assistant (Official Language) in the Airports Authority of India was conducted and now the AAI has released the Answer Keys for the JE ATC CBT Examination. Candidates who appeared in the AAI JE ATC 2023 CBT Examination can download the answer key from the official website of Airports Authority of India @ https://www.aai.aero/

Candidates can download the Answer key from the official website of the AAI or by following the steps given below.

Steps to Download the AAI JE ATC Answer Key 2022-2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Airports Authority of India @ https://www.aai.aero/

Step 2 : On the home page go to the recruitment section.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads- “RECRUITMENT FOR VARIOUS POSTS IN OFFICIAL LANGUAGE AND AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL”

Step 3: Click on the objection link and Login Via User ID and Password.

Step 4: View and raise objections on Questions and Answers available online. Click on "Click here to fill objection" button in the tab "Objections" to raise your objections.

Candidates can check Answer Keys for AAI JE ATC 2023 CBT directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Check Answer Key and Raise Objection for AAI JE ATC 2023 Exam

Download AAI JE ATC 2023 Exam Answer Key and Raise Objection PDF Notice

Airports Authority of India had conducted the AAI JE ATC 2023 CBT Examination on 20 and 21 February 2023 and now on 24 February 2023 Answer Key has been released and the Objections will be received from 24 February 2023 to 26 February 2023. Candidates can raise objections via Objection Management Link by logging in through their details.

This year there are a total of 364 vacancies for recruitment of Manager (Official Language), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control), Junior Executive (Official Language) and Senior Assistant (Official Language) in the Airports Authority of India. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the online exams, they will be called for Documents verification / Voice Test/ Psychoactive Substances Test/ Interview, as applicable for the post.