AAI Recruitment 2022 for Junior/Senior Assistant Posts: Scale of Pay ₹ 36,000 -1,10,000, Check Eligibility

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the 47 Junior/Senior Assistant Posts on its official website.

AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited online application for the 47 posts of Junior Assistant (Fire Service),Senior Assistant (Electronics) and Senior Assistant (Accounts). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification from 12 October to 10 November 2022 at https://www.aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment.

Candidates having Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication/Radio Engineering/Graduate preferably B. Com with computer training course/10th Pass + 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical / Automobile / Fire12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50 % marks with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



Selection for AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 will be based on various round of selection process including-Written Examination Computer Based (Online),Certificate/Document Verification, Driving Test [For Junior Assistant - Fire Service only] and Medical fitness/Physical Measurement Test (For Junior Assistant -Fire Service only).

Notification Details AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 :

Adv. No. ER/01/2022

Important Dates AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Registration & Profile Creation: 12 October 2022

Completion of Application form with login : 10 November 2022

Payment of application fee (If applicable): 10 November 2022

Vacancy Details AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Senior Assistant (Electronics)-09

Senior Assistant (Accounts)-06

Junior Assistant (Fire Service)-32

Eligibility Criteria AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Senior Assistant (Electronics)-Diploma in Electronics/Telecommunication//Radio

Engineering from a Recognized/Deemed Board/University recognized by Govt. of India.

Senior Assistant (Accounts)-Graduate

Junior Assistant (Fire Service)-10th Pass + 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical / Automobile / Fire with minimum 50 % marks from a

Recognized/Deemed Board/University recognized by Govt. of India. (OR)

b) 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50 % marks. Driving License

a) Valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License; OR



Click For PDF: AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification



How to Apply AAI Recruitment Notification 2022 Job Notification:

Eligible applicants are required to apply through Online Application Link available onwww.aai.aero under tab “Careers”. Check the notification link for details in this regards.