Accurate Group of Institutions: Leading Educational Institutes in India

Accurate Institute has received various prestigious awards conferred by independent rating agencies and various social groups for setting benchmarks of excellence in the field of higher education.

Accurate Group of Institutions, under the aegis of Accurate Education and Research Society, a leading educational institution dedicated to providing students with a comprehensive and dynamic educational experience and a name to reckon with in the education domain, was established in 2006 with a vision to impart unparalleled education in the fields of Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture and Polytechnic along with initiating research and innovation, and consistently strive to take it to the top rung in the education field at national and international level. Since its inception with a futuristic vision, the institute has achieved immense success and is today rated among the distinguished few at the top in educational excellence.

Accurate Institute is committed to providing students with a world-class education that prepares them for success in today's rapidly changing world through innovative methods and a contemporary curriculum that meet the highest standards of education and create a pool of professionally qualified, technically skilled professionals, and world-class entrepreneurs. Our faculty is composed of highly qualified and experienced educators committed to delivering the highest standards of education.

Accurate Institute nurtures students holistically, encouraging a variety of extracurricular activities and resources to support the personal and professional development of our students with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities.

There are more to life at Accurate that emphasize our claims.

Highly distinguished instructors of national and international repute

Well Structured Curriculum and established didactic capabilities

Special Focus on MDPs/EDPs/FDPs in line with industry needs

Focus on development of a global perspective

Case research based erudition

Regularly Updated Curriculum in compliance with industry standards

Life Skills Training Programme

Business Incubation Centre

Pollution free E-Campus

Exceptional ambiance, environment conducive to learning

Dedicated security and support staff.

ACCURATE GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS OFFER:

PGDM : 2 Year Full Time Course Approved by AICTE

B.Tech : 4 Year Full Time Course Approved by AICTE, Affiliated to AKTU University

MBA : 2 Year Full Time Course Approved by AICTE, Affiliated to AKTU University

MCA : 2 Year Full Time Course Approved by AICTE, Affiliated to AKTU University

Pharm : 4 Year Full Time Course Approved by PCI, Affiliated to AKTU University

Pharm : 2 Year Full Time Course Approved by PCI, Affliated to BTE Lucknow

Arch : 5 Year Full Time Course Approved by COA, Affiliated to AKTU

BBA : 3 Year Full Time Degree Course Affiliated to CCS University

BCA : 3 Year Full Time Degree Course Affiliated to CCS University

Com (H) : 3 Year Full Time Degree Course Affiliated to CCS University

Polytechnic : 3 Year Full Time Course Approved by AICTE, Affiliated to BTE

*Law: 5 Year Integrated.

Conclusion: 100% Placement

Holistic Development of students

Cultural & Competitive approach

