Aditya L1: FAQs On India's First Solar Mission for School Students

FAQs on Aditya L1: In this article, students can find the most frequently asked questions on India’s First Solar Mission, Aditya L1, along with all the relevant and authentic answers. Clear all your doubts related to India’s Sun Mission, below.

Aditya L1 Mission for School Students: After conquering the moon, India’s space organization is all set to achieve greater heights with its new mission, Aditya L1. For all those who are unaware of what Aditya L1 is, let me clear it out for you. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched its new mission to unravel a special space journey for the first time in its history. This special journey is going to take us to explore the sun. Yes, you read that right. India is on its first solar mission, ‘Aditya L1’.

All the 140 Crore Indians and people worldwide have showered love to ISRO on its Chandrayaan 3 accomplishment. Now, it's time to achieve yet another milestone with ISRO’s first sun mission, Aditya L1. Once again, let us make this journey as big as possible by watching the Aditya L1 launch on your TV screens and mobile phones. But, before you watch the mission unfold, let’s have a look at all the important questions and answers related to Aditya L1. The questions presented below are the most frequently asked questions about the mission, to date. To clarify all your doubts and impart the correct knowledge, let me take you through all the important information on Aditya L1.

FAQs On Aditya L1 Mission for School Students

1. What is the launch date and time of Aditya L1?

Answer. As per ISRO’s recent updates, the launch of Aditya L1 is scheduled for 2nd September 2023 at 11:50 A.M (IST). The launch of the mission can be watched live by people on ISRO’s website and other various media channels.

2. What exactly is Aditya L1?

Answer. Aditya L1 is the name of ISRO’s new mission aimed at studying the sun. First time in its history, India is about to study the sun and various phenomena related to it. Thus, Aditya L1 is ISRO’s first solar mission whose primary motive will be to study the Sun.

3. What is the name of the rocket used in Aditya L1?

Answer. Aditya L1’s rocket name is PSLV-C57. The rocket will be placed in a halo orbit around L-1, which is 1.5 km from Earth in the direction of the sun.

4. What is the budget of India’s Sun Mission, Aditya L1?

Answer. ISRO’s first sun mission is set at a budget of approximately Rs 400 Crores. This massive budget of about 400 Crores will lead to the study of the sun and its impact on earth.

5. Who are the manufacturers of Aditya L1?

Answer. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the manufacturer of Aditya L1. The same space organisation was responsible for the successful moon mission of making a soft landing on the south pole of the moon, Chandrayaan 3.

6. What are the objectives of ISRO’s newly announced mission, Aditya L1?

Answer. According to ISRO’s updates and guidelines, the objectives of our first sun mission, Aditya L1, are as follows:

Study the upper atmospheric layer of the sun (chromosphere and corona)

Study the heating of the sun’s upper atmospheric layer (Chromosphere and Corona), study the physics behind the partially ionized plasma, study how coronal mass ejections are initiated, and study flares

Studying the particle dynamics from the sun by observing the in-situ particle and plasma environment.

Observing and analyzing the physics behind the corona and its heating mechanisms

Studying about the temperature, velocity, and density of corona and coronal loops plasma

Studying about the development, dynamics, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs)

To identify the reason behind the eruption of solar events: processes that occur at multiple layers of the sun

To study the magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona.

To study the drivers of space weather and its origin, composition, and dynamics of solar wind.

7. What is the suit payload of Aditya L1?

Answer. There are altogether 7 suit payloads of Aditya L1. Among them, four are remote sensing payloads and the rest of the three are in-situ payloads. The in-situ payloads will be responsible for observing and studying the environment at L1. These payloads will help to understand the problem of coronal heating, coronal mass ejection, dynamics of space weather, propagation of particles, pre-flares, flares, and both of their characteristics.

8. What is L1 in Aditya Mission?

Answer. L1 stands for Lagrange point, which is where the Aditya L1 rocket aims to reach. It is a halo orbit between the Sun-Earth system. L1 is about 1.5 km from Earth and lies outside Earth’s gravitational Sphere Of Influence (SOI).

9. How long will it take Aditya L1 to reach its destination?

Answer. Aditya L1 aims at reaching L1, which is about 1.5 km away from Earth’s orbit. As per ISRO, the total travel time from launch to reach L1 will take about 4 months.

10. What is the launch site of Aditya L1?

Answer. Aditya L1 will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. The same site was chosen for the historic launch of Chandrayaan 3.

Also Read:

Essay on Aditya L1