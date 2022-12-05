AEES Admit Card 2022 (Released) at aees.gov.in: Check PGT, TGT, PRT Hall Ticket Download Link

Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has released Admit Card for the posts of PGT and others on their official website-aees.gov.in. Download link available here.

AEES Teacher Admit Card 2022: Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) has released short notice regarding the Admit Card for the for the posts of PGT, TGT and Librarian on their official website. All the candidate who have applied successfully for the for the posts of PGT, TGT and Librarian post can download their Admit Card from the official website of Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES)-aees.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Admit Card for the PGT, TGT and Librarian post, candidates will have to providing their login credentials including name of the post, Email Address, Password and Security Code. After providing all your essential credentials to the link, you will get the required Admit Card on your screen.

Earlier Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) had invited online application for various teaching/non-teaching posts including PRT, TGT, PGT Librarian, and Preparatory Teacher (Prep) on its official website.

Candidates applies successfully for the above post can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: AEES Teacher Admit Card 2022