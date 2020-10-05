AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam Concluded: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Cutoff Marks of AFCAT Exam

AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam Expected Cut-Off: Candidates who have appeared for the AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam on 3rd, 4th & 5th October 2020 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the AFCAT Online Exam and EKT, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam.

Get AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam Analysis & Good Attempts

Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted the Exam for Air Force Common Aptitude Test (AFCAT) for 256 vacancies under Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical & Non-Technical Posts. Let’s first look at the Exam Pattern AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam and based on that we will share the Expected cut-off for the Exam:

Get AFCAT 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam consisted of AFCAT Online Exam and Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT) consisting of objective type questions. AFCAT Online Exam was conducted for Non-Technical Candidates. For Technical Candidates both AFCAT Online Exam and EKT Exam was conducted by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100/ 300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50/ 150 45 Minutes

Get Memory Based Questions of AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam

Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam

Questions asked in the AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam were of Moderate Level. Also, there was negative marking of 1 mark for wrong answers in AFCAT Online Exam. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam Expected Cut-Off Marks AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks) 145-155 EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks) 40-50

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Previous Year Cut-Off for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam

Let’s look at the previous year cut off marks for AFCAT Online & EKT Exam

AFCAT AFCAT Cut Off (Out of 300 Marks) EKT Cut Off (Out of 150 Marks) AFCAT (01) 2020 153 40 AFCAT (02) 2019 142 50 AFCAT (01) 2019 133 50 AFCAT (02) 2018 140 55 AFCAT (01) 2018 155 60 AFCAT (02) 2017 160 60 AFCAT (01) 2017 150 60 AFCAT (02) 2016 148 60 AFCAT (01) 2016 132 52 AFCAT (02) 2015 144 52 AFCAT (01) 2015 126 55 AFCAT (02) 2014 123 45

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Interview: Indian Air Force (IAF) will prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the Online AFCAT Exam and will be called at one of the Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB). It will consist of three tests - Officer Intelligence Rating Test, Psychological test and for Flying Branch - Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

Check Indian Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal Training Details

Final Selection after Medical Tests: Indian Air Force (IAF) will select only those candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks separately in online examination and AFSB test as fixed by the IAF.