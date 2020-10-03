AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Awareness/ Current Affairs/ English/ Reasoning Questions with Answers

AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam Memory Based Questions: AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam has been conducted by Indian Air Force on 3rd October 2020. In this article we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam:
AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam: 3rd October 2020 Questions
- Writer of ‘Das capital':
Answer: Karl Marx
- Capital of Austria:
Answer: Vienna
- The term 'bully' is connected with which sport?
Answer: Hockey
- Who is referred as Napoleon of India?
Answer: Samudra Gupta
- Hawaii is in which ocean?
Answer: Pacific Ocean
- Federal structure draws its power from:
Answer: Constitution
- Chris Evert is related to which sports?
Answer: Tennis
- Father of German Unification:
Answer: Helmut Kohl
- Separation of judiciary from executive:
Answer: Article 50 of Indian Constitution
- Name of the Lightest Gas:
Answer: Hydrogen
- Àin e akbari was written by:
Answer: Abu'l-Fazl ibn Mubarak
- First cricketer to hit 6 sixes in T20 International:
Answer: Yuvraj Singh
- Kitab-Ul-Hind written by:
Answer: Al-Biruni
- Equator Doesn’t Pass through which continent?
Answer: It does not pass through the continents named as Antarctica, Europe, North America and Australia.
- First Indo-Afro Games in Hyderabad played in which year?
Answer: 2003
- ‘Chukker’ is related to which games:
Answer: Polo
- First SAARC gold football championship is played in which country:
Answer: Bangladesh
- “Punjab Kesari” started by
Answer: Lala Jagat Narain
- UNO Headquarters:
Answer: New York, United Nations
- First place in India where petroleum found?
Answer: Digboi, Assam
- Opposite of Mitigate:
Answer: Increase
- Meaning of Pilfer:
Answer: Steal
- Opposite of Luscious
Answer: Distasteful
- AWACS air warning system was equipped with which aircraft?
Answer: Boeing 707
- Aurora Borealis found at which layer?
Answer: Thermosphere
- Meaning of Affluent
Answer: Wealthy
- Odd One Out: Gallon Liter Pint Tonne
Answer: Tonne
- Which of the following is Not built by akbar: Allahabad Fort Lahore Fort Gwalior Fort Fatehpur Sikri
Answer: Gwalior Fort
- Gondwana Hills are located in:
Answer: Madhya Pradesh
- Sphygmomanometer is used for:
Answer: Blood Pressure
- Virology:Virus::Semantics : ?
Answer: Words
- Opposite of Vanquish
Answer: Succumb
Candidates are advised to prepare the above questions to score high marks in AFCAT 2020 (2) Online Exam.