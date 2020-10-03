AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam Memory Based Questions: Check General Awareness/ Current Affairs/ English/ Reasoning Questions with Answers

AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam Memory Based Questions: AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam has been conducted by Indian Air Force on 3rd October 2020. In this article we are going to share the important Memory Based General Awareness & Current Affairs Questions as per the feedback shared by the candidates who have appeared for AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Questions that are being covered in the AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam:

Check AFCAT (2) 2020 Exam Analysis - Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

AFCAT 2020 (2) Exam: 3rd October 2020 Questions

Writer of ‘Das capital':

Answer: Karl Marx

Capital of Austria:

Answer: Vienna

The term 'bully' is connected with which sport?

Answer: Hockey

Check AFCAT 2020 Exam Centre/Schedule/Instructions

Who is referred as Napoleon of India?

Answer: Samudra Gupta

Hawaii is in which ocean?

Answer: Pacific Ocean

Federal structure draws its power from:

Answer: Constitution

Get AFCAT 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Chris Evert is related to which sports?

Answer: Tennis

Father of German Unification:

Answer: Helmut Kohl

Check AFCAT 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Separation of judiciary from executive:

Answer: Article 50 of Indian Constitution

Name of the Lightest Gas:

Answer: Hydrogen

Àin e akbari was written by:

Answer: Abu'l-Fazl ibn Mubarak

Practice AFCAT 2020 Mock Test for Free

First cricketer to hit 6 sixes in T20 International:

Answer: Yuvraj Singh

Kitab-Ul-Hind written by:

Answer: Al-Biruni

Equator Doesn’t Pass through which continent?

Answer: It does not pass through the continents named as Antarctica, Europe, North America and Australia.

Get AFCAT 2020 Free Study Material

First Indo-Afro Games in Hyderabad played in which year?

Answer: 2003

‘Chukker’ is related to which games:

Answer: Polo

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

First SAARC gold football championship is played in which country:

Answer: Bangladesh

“Punjab Kesari” started by

Answer: Lala Jagat Narain

UNO Headquarters:

Answer: New York, United Nations

First place in India where petroleum found?

Answer: Digboi, Assam

Opposite of Mitigate:

Answer: Increase

AFCAT 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Meaning of Pilfer:

Answer: Steal

Opposite of Luscious

Answer: Distasteful

AWACS air warning system was equipped with which aircraft?

Answer: Boeing 707

Aurora Borealis found at which layer?

Answer: Thermosphere

Download AFCAT Previous Year Papers

Meaning of Affluent

Answer: Wealthy

Odd One Out: Gallon Liter Pint Tonne

Answer: Tonne

Which of the following is Not built by akbar: Allahabad Fort Lahore Fort Gwalior Fort Fatehpur Sikri

Answer: Gwalior Fort

Gondwana Hills are located in:

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Sphygmomanometer is used for:

Answer: Blood Pressure

Check Indian Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal Training Details

Virology:Virus::Semantics : ?

Answer: Words

Opposite of Vanquish

Answer: Succumb

Candidates are advised to prepare the above questions to score high marks in AFCAT 2020 (2) Online Exam.