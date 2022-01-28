AFCAT Admit Card 2022 Link To Active Today at 5 PM @afcat.cdac.in, IAF Exam in Feb

Indian Air Force will release AFCAT Admit Card 2022 on 28 January at 5 PM on its official website of IAF afcat.cdac.in/AFCATe

AFCAT Admit Card 2022: Indian Air Force will activate the admit card link of Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2022 today at 5 PM on its official website of IAF AFCAT - afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT. AFCAT 2022 Exam will be held on three consecutive days in February i.e. on 12, 13 and 14 February 2022.

According to the website, "Admit Card for AFCAT 01/2022 is available for download through Candidate Login from 28 Jan 2022 (5:00 PM) onward. Please verify the details specifically Name, DoB, Gender, Aadhar Number, Photograph and Signature. Read complete instructions carefully to avoid any inconvenience later. Carry a printed copy of the Admit Card along with mandatory documents to the Exam Centre as per the scheduled date and time, as given in the Admit Card.".

Those who have applied for AFCAT Recruitment 2022 can download IAF AFCAT Admit Card once the link is available by login into their account. They would be able to check the exact date of the exam, time, and venue

How to Download AFCAT Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1:Visit IAF AFCAT Official Website - afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ and go to the 'Candidate Login' Tab given at the top of the homepage

Step 2: Now, Click on 'AFCAT 01/2022- CYCLE' from the drop-down

Step 3: A candidate's login page will be opened where you need to enter E-mail ID and Password

Step 4: Now, click on 'Login Tab'

Step 5:Download AFCAT 01/2022 Admit Card and take a printout for the same

AFCAT Exam Pattern 2022

The candidates can check the no of questions and marks in both AFCAT and EKT through the table below:

Exam Subject No. of Questions/ Marks Duration AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates) General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test 100 300 2 Hours Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates) Mechanical, Computer Science and Electrical & Electronics 50 150 45 Minutes

AFCAT 2022 Qualifying Marks and Cut-Off

AFCAT - 157 (Out of 300 Marks) EKT - 18 (Out of 150 Marks)

AFCAT Result 2022

IAF will release the Result and AFCAT Cut-Off Marks 2022 on its website. Applicants can download the result by login into their account.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for Air Force Selection Boards (AFSB )Interview. They will have to select the date and venue of AFSB Testing themselves within a stipulated time.