AFCAT Result 2022 to release soon on afcat.cdac.in, Check Result Date and other latest updates here

AFCAT Result 2022 is likely to be released soon on afcat.cdac.in. Check IAF AFCAT Result Release Date, and other latest updates

AFCAT Result 2022: Indian Air Force is going to release Air Force Common Admission Test Result (Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT Result 2022) soon its website. Candidates who are waiting for AFCAT Result 2022 will be soon able to check and download the result from the official website afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT exam was conducted from 12 to 14 February 2022 for various vacancies in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Candidates will be able to download AFCAT Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download AFCAT Result 2022?

After the release of the Air Force Common Admission Test Result, candidates first need to log on to the official website - afcat.cdac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link "AFCAT 2022 Result" (once it is activated).

enter your credentials and click on login.

Thereafter, your IAF AFCAT 2022 Result will be displayed.

Now download it and take a printout for future reference.

Download AFCAT Result 2022 Link - to active soon

The candidates who will clear the AFCAT 2022 exam will be called for the next round of the selection process. The candidates will be called to report to any one of the Air Force Selection Boards located at Dehradun, Varanasi, Gandhinagar, and Mysore. Candidates will be able to download AFCAT Result 2022 directly, once released.

AFCAT Selection Process

AFCAT 2022 All India Merit List will be prepared on the basis of the performance of candidates in written tests and AFSB interviews. Candidates will be able to get more information related to the result from the official website. Candidates will be able to download AFCAT Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.

