Agniveer Vayu Selection in Air Force - A Detailed Analysis | Expert Speak | Falguni Goswami

Agniveer Vayu Selection in Air Force: INDIAN AIR FORCE has invited online applications from unmarried male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates for selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2022 under AGNIPATH SCHEME. INDIAN AIR FORCE has invited online applications from unmarried male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates for selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2022 under AGNIPATH SCHEME.
Agnipath, since the day it has been announced, has created a huge buzz among the youth, media and political circles , for both, the wrong and the right reasons. It has led to violent protest at many places as well as has been welcomed at some quarters. But once the protest arising out of the concerns of the aspirants die down, there will be many young men who will make a beeline to reap the benefits of the scheme. Till now, there are lots of doubts about how the process of selection will be and aspirants are concerned that they don’t miss the bus.
All three services have already declared firmly that they will start enrolling the interested and eligible candidates very soon. Also, according to the official communications released by the Indian Armed Forces, the selection process largely remains the same as those followed in the last recruitment in 2019-20.
Agniveer Selection in Indian Air Force
Indian Armed Forces has launched the Agnipath Scheme for all three services i,e., Army, Air Force and Navy. Under this scheme, Agniveers would be selected to serve the Indian Air Force (IAF) also for a period of four years. In Air Force, they will be known as Agniveervayu and will be recruited from all parts of the nation through an All-India competitive examination process utilizing contemporary technology, practices and systems.
Indian Air Force has two Groups, namely Gp X &Gp Y, of Airmen in its rank and file. The Agniveervayus will be inducted in these two groups and upon completion of 4 years of service some of them are absorbed as permanent soldiers in the Airmen cadre. Earlier the allotment of trade to the candidates was done at the initial stage. But from the latest notification, it appears that the nature work of these Agniveervayu may not be fixed or defined, and in fact, may vary time to time [Employability. AGNIVEERVAYU enrolled under this entry are liable to be assigned any duty in organisational interest, at the discretion of the Indian Air Force: as mentioned in the notification].
The selection process will be same for all candidates desirous of joining different types of trades in the Air Force. However, the subjects and requirements may differ depending on the nature of job in different trades.
Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Selection: Eligibility Criteria
Age limit - Should be 17.5 -23 years at the time of joining
**The aspirants should check the eligibility criteria before they apply for the Exam from here..
Exam Pattern -Written test (Online)
Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system. Candidates are to bring one blue/ black pen and original valid ID proof along with them for Phase - I testing. A demonstration video on the conduct of online test is uploaded on the CASB web portal www.airmenselection.cdac.in.
CASB Airmen Medical Standards
Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for joining Indian Air Force as per guidelines given in the official notification. General Medical Standards are as follows:
#Details of Medical standards will be available on CASB Web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
Highlights of the Selection Process of AGNIVEERVAYU (similar to that of erstwhile Indian Air Force Group X & Y Airmen)
According to its Official Notification, the Selection of Agniveervayu is Based on Written Exam, Physical Fitness Test, Adaptability Test- 1, Adaptability Test- 2, and Medical Test.
Details as below:
Note: All successfully registered candidates will be issued with an Admit Card for Phase-I on their respective e-mail IDs. The admit card can also be downloaded from candidate login. The list of candidates shortlisted for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I online test, will be subsequently uploaded on https://airmenselection.cdac.in and will be issued with a new admit card on their registered e-mail IDs for Phase-II test at an Airmen Selection Centre.
Please bear in mind that on completion of four years of service, based on organisation’s requirements and policies promulgated by the Indian Air Force, AGNIVEERVAYU will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Indian Air Force. These applications will be considered based on objective criteria including performance during their four year engagement period and up to 25% of each specific batch of AGNIVEERVAYU will be enrolled in regular cadre of IAF in a centralised manner. Once selected they will be eligible for the regular ranks and privileges of the IAF.
INDIAN AIR FORCE AIRMEN RANKS
Highlights of the Exam : Online Test
The Phase I consists of an All India Selection Test which will be conducted this year only at different centres. The Indian Air Force Group X and Y exam mode is online. Following is the IAF exam for the selection of Agniveervayu:
The test will be in bilingual language (both English and Hindi) except for the English paper. The paper is of 10+2 level. There will be a sectional cutoff for all the subjects in addition to an overall cutoff.
SEQUENCE OF EXAMINATION: Selection of Agniveer Vayu
Phase – I: Online Test
Different subject tests will be there based on the stream of the applicants in Class XII. The details of the test are as follows:
##CANDIDATES ARE TO QUALIFY IN EACH PAPER SEPARATELY IN THEIR RESPECTIVE GROUPS. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on www.airmenselection.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam.
Phase – II: Verification of Eligibility
Candidates should be in possession of the documents mentioned at para 18 above, when appearing for the selection test which would be scrutinised/verified prior to commencement of Phase – II to ascertain the eligibility prima-facie.
Physical Fitness Test (PFT)
Names of the shortlisted candidates, who qualify the online test, shall be displayed on the CASB Web Portal and on a stipulated date shall be called at designated airmen selection centre for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) which would consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed within 06 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates shall also have to complete 10 Push-ups, 10 Sit-ups and 20 Squats within the stipulated time to qualify in the Physical Fitness Test.
All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake the following:
Adaptability Test-I
It is an objective type written test which is to assess suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions.
Adaptability Test- II
All candidates who pass Adaptability Test - I shall have to undertake Adaptability Test- II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test- II is to select candidates who can adapt to the environment of Indian Air Force and are able to adjust to the military way of life.
Phase - III
Medical Examination
Candidates who qualify Adaptability Test-II shall be issued with medical appointment letter at respective ASCs. It can also be downloaded under candidates login on CASB web portal or their medical examination at designated Medical Boarding Centre (MBC) on specified date. Medical examination shall be conducted by Air Force Medical Team as per IAF medical standards and policy in vogue on subject issue. Medical examination would also include Baseline Investigation of:-
Note : Above examination methodology has been designed to facilitate selection process based on qualifications of candidates. Irrespective of the examination methodology AGNIVEERVAYU enrolled under this entry are liable to be assigned any duty in organisational interest, at the discretion of Indian Air Force.
About The Expert
Falguni Goswami is the founder of Career Bandhu Education. He is a renowned career counsellor and an Ex-Indian Air Force veteran with 30+ years of experience as senior faculty in coaching institutes like T.I.M.E and Career Launcher.