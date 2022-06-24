Agniveer Vayu Selection in Air Force - A Detailed Analysis | Expert Speak | Falguni Goswami

Agniveer Vayu Selection in Air Force: INDIAN AIR FORCE has invited online applications from unmarried male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates for selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2022 under AGNIPATH SCHEME. INDIAN AIR FORCE has invited online applications from unmarried male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates for selection test for Agniveervayu intake 01/2022 under AGNIPATH SCHEME. Agnipath, since the day it has been announced, has created a huge buzz among the youth, media and political circles , for both, the wrong and the right reasons. It has led to violent protest at many places as well as has been welcomed at some quarters. But once the protest arising out of the concerns of the aspirants die down, there will be many young men who will make a beeline to reap the benefits of the scheme. Till now, there are lots of doubts about how the process of selection will be and aspirants are concerned that they don’t miss the bus. All three services have already declared firmly that they will start enrolling the interested and eligible candidates very soon. Also, according to the official communications released by the Indian Armed Forces, the selection process largely remains the same as those followed in the last recruitment in 2019-20. Agniveer Selection in Indian Air Force Indian Armed Forces has launched the Agnipath Scheme for all three services i,e., Army, Air Force and Navy. Under this scheme, Agniveers would be selected to serve the Indian Air Force (IAF) also for a period of four years. In Air Force, they will be known as Agniveervayu and will be recruited from all parts of the nation through an All-India competitive examination process utilizing contemporary technology, practices and systems. ONLINE REGISTRATION DATES : FROM 24 JUNE 2022 TO 05 JULY 2022

: FROM 24 JUNE 2022 TO 05 JULY 2022 ONLINE EXAM DATES: 24 JULY 2022 ONWARDS Indian Air Force has two Groups, namely Gp X &Gp Y, of Airmen in its rank and file. The Agniveervayus will be inducted in these two groups and upon completion of 4 years of service some of them are absorbed as permanent soldiers in the Airmen cadre. Earlier the allotment of trade to the candidates was done at the initial stage. But from the latest notification, it appears that the nature work of these Agniveervayu may not be fixed or defined, and in fact, may vary time to time [Employability. AGNIVEERVAYU enrolled under this entry are liable to be assigned any duty in organisational interest, at the discretion of the Indian Air Force: as mentioned in the notification]. The selection process will be same for all candidates desirous of joining different types of trades in the Air Force. However, the subjects and requirements may differ depending on the nature of job in different trades. Indian Air Force Agniveervayu Selection: Eligibility Criteria Age limit - Should be 17.5 -23 years at the time of joining Detail Age Limit (for 2022 intake) Educational Qualification For Science Subjects Candidate born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. Science Subjects Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational Course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Maths from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate/ Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course). For Other than Science Subjects Candidate born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. **The aspirants should check the eligibility criteria before they apply for the Exam from here..

Exam Pattern -Written test (Online) Online test will be objective type and questions will be bilingual (English & Hindi) except for English paper. Online test for candidates opting for both Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects shall be conducted in one sitting, on the same system. Candidates are to bring one blue/ black pen and original valid ID proof along with them for Phase - I testing. A demonstration video on the conduct of online test is uploaded on the CASB web portal www.airmenselection.cdac.in. CASB Airmen Medical Standards Candidates must be physically fit according to physical standards for joining Indian Air Force as per guidelines given in the official notification. General Medical Standards are as follows: Height 1. 152.5 cms except IAF (P) and Auto Tech trades

2. For IAF(P) trade – 165 Cms (For NE and Hill States) 175 Cms (For other States)

3. For Auto Tech trade -162.5 Cms (For NE and Hill States) 165 Cms (For other States) Chest The minimum range of expansion: 5 cm for All Weight Proportionate to height and age. However, minimum weight of 55 Kg required for Operations Assistant (ATS) Trade only Corneal Surgery

(PRK/LASIK) Not Acceptable Hearing Hearing: Candidate should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters with each ear separately. Dental Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points General Health General Health: Candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from any active or latent, acute or chronic, medical or surgical disability or infection and skin ailments. Candidate shall be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain. #Details of Medical standards will be available on CASB Web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Highlights of the Selection Process of AGNIVEERVAYU (similar to that of erstwhile Indian Air Force Group X & Y Airmen) According to its Official Notification, the Selection of Agniveervayu is Based on Written Exam, Physical Fitness Test, Adaptability Test- 1, Adaptability Test- 2, and Medical Test. This Selection Test is only for eligible MALE (Indian/Nepalese) candidates. Females are not eligible. The testing procedure for recruitment as Airmen in IAF consists of three phases as outlined below: Phase-I Online Written Test (At an allotted Centre) Phase-II Physical Fitness Test, AT-I and AT-II Test (At Airmen Selection Centre of IAF) Phase-III Medical Fitness Test (At a Medical Centre of IAF) Details as below: Selected Candidate in Written Exam will be Called for Next round The next Round is the Physical Fitness Test. PFT will be qualifying in Nature. Selected Candidate in PFT will be Called for Adaptability Test- 1 This Test is an objective type written test. After the Selection in Adaptability test-1 the candidate will be call for Adaptability Test- 2. These two tests are to assess suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions and adjust to the military way of life. After this Candidate will be call for the Medical Test. The medical test will be conducted at Medical Boarding Centre (MBC) Those Candidate will found fit According to Medical Terms, will be Select for Airmen Note: All successfully registered candidates will be issued with an Admit Card for Phase-I on their respective e-mail IDs. The admit card can also be downloaded from candidate login. The list of candidates shortlisted for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I online test, will be subsequently uploaded on https://airmenselection.cdac.in and will be issued with a new admit card on their registered e-mail IDs for Phase-II test at an Airmen Selection Centre. Please bear in mind that on completion of four years of service, based on organisation’s requirements and policies promulgated by the Indian Air Force, AGNIVEERVAYU will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Indian Air Force. These applications will be considered based on objective criteria including performance during their four year engagement period and up to 25% of each specific batch of AGNIVEERVAYU will be enrolled in regular cadre of IAF in a centralised manner. Once selected they will be eligible for the regular ranks and privileges of the IAF. Online registration for IAF Agniveer Vayu shall commence on 24th June 2022 and will close on 5 July 2022. pic.twitter.com/1YNgj5Yy7f — Kavita Marathe (@konnectokavita) June 21, 2022 INDIAN AIR FORCE AIRMEN RANKS Master Warrant Officer (MWO) Warrant Officer (WO) Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Sergeant (SGT) Corporal (CPL) Leading Air Craftsman (LAC) Air Craftsman (AC) Highlights of the Exam : Online Test The Phase I consists of an All India Selection Test which will be conducted this year only at different centres. The Indian Air Force Group X and Y exam mode is online. Following is the IAF exam for the selection of Agniveervayu: Group Subjects Duration Science Subjects Physics - 25 Marks English - 20 Marks Mathematics - 25 Marks 60 Minutes Other Than Science Subjects RAGA (Reasoning and General Awareness) - 30 Marks English - 20 Marks 45 Minutes Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects Physics - 25 Marks English - 20 Marks Mathematics - 25 Marks RAGA (Reasoning and General Awareness) - 30 Marks 85 Minutes The test will be in bilingual language (both English and Hindi) except for the English paper. The paper is of 10+2 level. There will be a sectional cutoff for all the subjects in addition to an overall cutoff. SEQUENCE OF EXAMINATION: Selection of Agniveer Vayu Phase – I: Online Test Different subject tests will be there based on the stream of the applicants in Class XII. The details of the test are as follows: Science Subjects: The test comprises English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus. Other Than Science Subjects: The test comprises comprise English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects: The test comprises English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA). ##CANDIDATES ARE TO QUALIFY IN EACH PAPER SEPARATELY IN THEIR RESPECTIVE GROUPS. The result of Phase-I and the list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II, based on their performance in Phase-I Online test, will be uploaded on www.airmenselection.cdac.in within one month from the date of online exam. Candidates shall also have to complete 10 Push-ups, 10 Sit-ups and 20 Squats within the stipulated time to qualify in the Physical Fitness Test. All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake the following: Adaptability Test-I It is an objective type written test which is to assess suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions. Adaptability Test- II All candidates who pass Adaptability Test - I shall have to undertake Adaptability Test- II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test- II is to select candidates who can adapt to the environment of Indian Air Force and are able to adjust to the military way of life. Medical examination would also include Baseline Investigation of:- Blood Haemogram - Hb, TLC, DLC Urine RE/ME Biochemistry :-(i) Blood Sugar Fasting & PP (ii) Serum Cholesterol (iii) Urea, Uric acid, Creatinine (iv) LFT—Serum Bilurubin, SGOT, SGPT X- Ray chest (PA view) ECG (R) Tests for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Abuse. Any other test necessary in the opinion of the Medical Officer. Note : Above examination methodology has been designed to facilitate selection process based on qualifications of candidates. Irrespective of the examination methodology AGNIVEERVAYU enrolled under this entry are liable to be assigned any duty in organisational interest, at the discretion of Indian Air Force.