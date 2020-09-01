AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Consultant Posts @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Check Details Here

AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 for Consultant Posts: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal has released the Interview Schedule for the Posts of Consultants on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Consultant Posts can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

As per the short notification released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, the walk-in-interview for the engagement of Consultant Posts will be conducted on 08th September 2020. Venue for the Interview is-1st floor, Medical College Buildinig, AIIMS Bhopal.

All such candidates applied for the consultant posts should note that they will have to report with all the relevant documents along wiht hard copy of application for the verification which is scheduled one hour before the Interview time as mentioned in the short notification. Further the short notification says that only those candidates whose documents are found in order after its verification will be allowed to appear before the Selection Committee.

Candidates applied for the AIIMS Bhopal Consultant Posts against advt. No. 11/03/2019-Admin/AIIMS/BPL/Cont. Consult./01 dated 27/04/2020, can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

