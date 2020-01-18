AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: 78 Vacancies for Senior Resident Posts, Apply Online @aiimsbhopal.edu.in

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 February 2020.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 20202020: 17 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application for AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: 12 February 2020

AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 78 Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates with MD/MS/DNB/ DM/M.Ch. in the respective discipline from a recognized University are eligible to apply. Candidate must be registered with MCI. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details related to educational qualification.

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 45 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided as per government norms)

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2020 Salary – Basic Pay of Rs. 67,700 in Pay Matrix Level 11 will be provided + NPA (if applicable)

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 12 February. Candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Registrar All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Administrative Block, 1st Floor of Medical College Building, Saket Nagar, Bhopal – 462020 (M.P.).

AIIMS Bhopal Senior Resident Recruitment 2020Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS – Rs. 1500/-

SC/ST– Rs. 1200/-

