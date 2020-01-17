Animal Husbandry Department AP Recruitment 2020 for 78 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Posts

Animal Husbandry Department AP Recruitment 2020: Animal Husbandry Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for the recruitment of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in crass 'A' of category (6) of Andhra Pradesh Animal Husbandry services . Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 31 January 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 31 January 2020 by 5 PM

Animal Husbandry Department AP Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Vacancy Details

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Class A- 75 Posts

First Zone - 11 Posts

Second Zone - 38 Posts

Third Zone - 3 Posts

Fourth Zone - 23 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Animal Husbandry Department AP Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Bachelors Degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (OR) its Equivalent Qualification from any recognized University/Institution in India or Abroad.

The Candidates belonging to local area of Andhra Pradesh are only eligible for the post of Veterinary Assistant surgeon within the respective Zones in the Ratio of 70:30 basis i.e. 70% Locals and 300% open

Age Limit:

18 - 42 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for Animal Husbandry Department AP Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Jobs 2020

The filled in applications in the online format shall be downloaded and self attested before submission of the printed application to the office of the Director of Animal Husbandry Department, NTR SSVH Campus, Labbipeta, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada — 520010 on or before 31 January 2020.



Animal Husbandry Department AP Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Notification



