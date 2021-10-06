AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Apply for 162 Faculty Posts for AIIMS Guwahati @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has invited online application for 162 various Faculty posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant professor in different departments in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement
in Employment News/Rojgar Samachar.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including a medical Qualification/postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification.
Notification Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:
No. AIIMS/GUWAHATI/FAC. RECT./2021/3442
Dated: 05.10.2021
Important Date for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement
in Employment News/Rojgar Samachar.
Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Professor-31
Additional Professor-22
Associate Professor-35
Assistant professor-74
Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Professor-Essential for Medical Candidates
1. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)
2. A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. AND/OR
3. M.Ch. for surgical Superspecialities and D.M. for Medical Superspecialities (2 years or 3 years or 5
years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.
Experience:
Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D./M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto. OR
Twelve years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institute in the subject of speciality after obtaining the Degree of M.Ch./D.M. (2 years or 5 years course recognized after MBBS) in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized quivalent thereto. OR
Eleven years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality for the candidates possessing 3 years recognized Degree of D.M/M. Ch in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.
Essential for Non-Medical Candidates:
1. Postgraduate qualification e.g. Master degree in the discipline/allied subject.
2. A Doctorate degree of a recognized University in concerned discipline.
Experience:
Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining
the Doctorate degree
Please check the details Educational Qualification/Experience and other Eligibility for the posts with the notification links.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:
- Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online followed by offline in prescribed application format.
- The On-line registration of application will be made available on AIIMS, Bhubaneswar official website i.e. http://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.
- The link for submission of online applications along with other relevant information will be activated on the date of advertisement on Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar or earlier (as posted on the website).
- The last date of online submission of applications will be 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rojgar Samachar.