AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021: Apply for 162 Faculty Posts for AIIMS Guwahati @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has invited online application for 162 various Faculty posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant professor in different departments in All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Guwahati. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

in Employment News/Rojgar Samachar.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including a medical Qualification/postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Notification Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No. AIIMS/GUWAHATI/FAC. RECT./2021/3442

Dated: 05.10.2021

Important Date for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Professor-31

Additional Professor-22

Associate Professor-35

Assistant professor-74

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Professor-Essential for Medical Candidates

1. A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. AND/OR

3. M.Ch. for surgical Superspecialities and D.M. for Medical Superspecialities (2 years or 3 years or 5

years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Experience:

Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of M.D./M.S. or qualification recognized equivalent thereto. OR

Twelve years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institute in the subject of speciality after obtaining the Degree of M.Ch./D.M. (2 years or 5 years course recognized after MBBS) in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized quivalent thereto. OR

Eleven years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality for the candidates possessing 3 years recognized Degree of D.M/M. Ch in the respective discipline/subject or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Essential for Non-Medical Candidates:

1. Postgraduate qualification e.g. Master degree in the discipline/allied subject.

2. A Doctorate degree of a recognized University in concerned discipline.

Experience:

Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in the discipline/subject concerned after obtaining

the Doctorate degree

Please check the details Educational Qualification/Experience and other Eligibility for the posts with the notification links.



How to Apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2021 Notification: