AIIMS Bhubaneswar Skill Test Schedule 2021 Released for Perfusion Technician Post @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Skill Test Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has released the Skill Test Schedule for the posts of Perfusion Technician posts. All such candidates who have to appear for the skill test round for Perfusion Technician posts can check the Skill Test Schedule 2021 available on the official website of AIIMS i.e.-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.

According to the short notification released, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has decided to conduct the Skill-Test for the post of Perfusion Technician on contractual basis in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on 09.07.2021.

Organization will conduct the Skill Test through online mode, however, it will be open to the candidates to appear the Skill-Test on Offline mode as well. Venue for the skill test is-Director’s Board Room, 1st Floor, Administrative Block, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Candidate will have to appear for the Skill-Test physically or can join through video conferencing as chosen by them in the google form asked through email. It should be noted that the option for mode of Skill-Test exercised once by the candidate shall be final and it can't be changed at a later date and no correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

Candidates should note that in a bid to join the Skill-Test through video conference, they will have to click on the hyperlink to be sent by the IT Cell/Recruitment Cell of this institute in due course of time.

Candidates opting for Skill-Test by physical mode are requested to adhere to the COVID Management Guidelines issued by both Central and State Government.

