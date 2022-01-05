AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 for 84 Faculty Post@aiimsjodhpur.edu.in,Check Eligibility

AIIMS Jodhpur has invited online application for the 84 Faculty post on its official website. Check AIIMS recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur has released a notification for recruitment to the 84 faculty posts including Professor/Additional Professor/Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 January 2022.

In a bid to apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including MD/MS/Master’s degree/ Doctorate Degree with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No: Admn/Faculty/02/2021-AIIMS.JDH

Important Dates for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 31 January 2022

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Professor-31

Additional Professor-14

Associate Professor-24

Assistant Professor-15

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Professor-A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

3. M.Ch. for s u r g i c a l s u p e r -specialties a n d D.M. for M e d i c a l super specialties (2 years or 3 years or 5 years and 6 years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Additional Professor-1. A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of

the third schedule to the Indian Medical council Act of 1956(Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Associate Professor-1. A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956(Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Assistant Professor-1. A medical qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956(Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2.A post graduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for AIIMS Jodhpur Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on AIIMS, Jodhpur official website i.e. aiimsjodhpur.edu.in on or before 31 January 2022.