AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 153 Sr Resident Vacancies, Check Eligibility

AIIMS Kalyani has invited online applications for the 153 Sr Resident Vacancies on its official website. Check AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Kalyani (WB) has invited online application for the recruitment of 153 Senior Resident (Non-Academic) posts in different disciplines including Anaesthesia, Biochemistry, Burn & Plastic Surgery, Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 13, 2023.

Candidates selected finally for the Senior Resident posts will get Pay Scale like Rs.15,600-39,100+GP 6,600 (6th CPC) Level 11 of the Pay Matrix of the Seventh Pay Commission + NPA for Medical Graduates.



Notification Details AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Job :

No: 417 /E-12015/ 10/23-(SR/T/JR)

Important Date AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the online apply link- https://forms.gle/ZoK86vLTotBaxyrB7. The online application link will be available up to May 13, 2023 01:00 pm.

Vacancy Details AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Anesthesia-8

Biochemistry-3

Burn & Plastic Surgery-4

Cardiology-5

Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery-4

Dentistry-02

Dermatology-3

Endocrinology-3

ENT-3

Forensic Medicine and Toxicology-1

Gastroenterology-4

General Medicine-4

General Surgery-6

Hospital Administration-2

Medical Oncology/Haematology-4

Microbiology-2

Neonatology-9

Nephrology-5

Neurology -4

Neurosurgery-4

Nuclear Medicine-3

Obstetrics and Gynaecology-6

Ophthalmology-4

Orthopedics-6

Pediatric Surgery-4

Paediatrics-7

Pathology-2

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation-1

Psychiatry-4

Pulmonary Medicine-4

Radiology-8

Radio Therapy-1

Surgical Gastroenterology-4

Surgical Oncology-4

Transfusion Medicine & Blood Bank -2

Trauma & Emergency Medicine-9

Urology-4

Maximum Age-limit:

Not exceeding 45 (Forty Five) years as on the date of publishing this notification in the Institute website.

Pay Scale

Rs.15,600-39,100+GP 6,600 (6th CPC) Level 11 of the Pay Matrix of the Seventh Pay Commission + NPA for Medical Graduates.

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident: A Postgraduate Medical Degree (MD/MS/DNB) or Equivalent in respective discipline from recognized University/Institute as provided under the Residency Scheme.

All the terms and conditions of the Residency Scheme will be applicable.

Candidates having MD/DNB in Pediatrics can apply for the post of Senior Residents in the Department of Pediatrics & Neonatology.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Apply AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the online mode with the link available on the official website- https://forms.gle/ZoK86vLTotBaxyrB7. The online application link will be available up to May 13, 2023 01:00 pm.