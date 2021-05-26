AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021: Apply for Medical Physicist Post @aiimsnagpur.edu.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur has invited application for the Medical Physicist Post on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 05 June 2021.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree in Physics from a recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification can apply for the post.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

No.Admin/AIIMS/NGP/RECT/CONT/2021/01

Dated: 25/05/2021

Important Date for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 05th June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Medical Physicist-01

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

A post graduate degree in Physics from a recognized university

A Post M.Sc. diploma in radiological/medical physics from a recognized university.

An internship of minimum 12 months in a recognised well-equipped radiation therapy department OR

A basic degree in science from a recognized university, with physics as one of the main subjects.

A post graduate degree in radiological/medical physics from a recognized university.

An internship of minimum 12 months in a recognized well-equipped radiation therapy department.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.



AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Nagpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidate fulfilling all the eligibility criteria can appear for walk-in interview along with application form and original documents along with attested photocopies of their proof of date of birth, eligibility qualification mark sheets, degrees, experience certificate and other relevant testimonials on 05th June 2021 at the venue mentioned in the notification.