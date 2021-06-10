AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident Post @aiimspatna.org, Walk-in on June 25

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited application for the posts of Senior Resident on its official website. Check details.

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident in the specialty of Biochemistry. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 25 June 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Graduate (MBBS} degree and Post graduate (MD/MS} degree from a recognized University/Institute with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 25 June 2021

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident-03 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

For medical candidates: A Graduate (MBBS} degree and Post graduate (MD/MS} degree from a recognized University/Institute.

For Non-medical candidates: MSc. Medical Biochemistry with Ph.D in Biochemistry from a recognized University/ institution

Upper Age Limit for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

(As on date of interview)-45 years.

(i) Relax able for SC/ST candidate up to a maximum period of five years and in the case of OBC candidate's up to a maximum period of three years .

(ii) In the case of Orthopedic/Physical Handicapped(OPH} candidate up to a maximum period of 5 years for UR, 8 years for OBC and 10 years for SC/ST category candidates.

AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Patna Senior Resident Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidate will have to•report on 25 June 2021 for the walk-in-interview at the Committee Room, Ground Floor, in Administrative Block at 9:30 AM positively along with original, photocopies of relevant documents and two passport size photographs.