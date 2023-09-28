AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For 40 Junior Resident Vacancies, Apply Online, Check Eligibility & More

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 is out for 40 Junior Resident vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raebareli has released the recruitment notification for 40 Junior Resident vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begin on September 20 and the last date to submit the online application form is October 16. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - recruitment.aiimsrbl.edu.in

The selection process for Junior Residents will be done through a written examination (MCQ). The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Raebarerlli notification for the recruitment of 40 Junior Residents has been released. The application process for the post has been started from September 20. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences Posts Name Junior Resident Total Vacancies 40 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on September 20, 2023 Application Start Date September 20, 2023 Application End Date October 16, 2023 (5 PM) Written Test Date October 19, 2023 (Reporting time 9 AM) Selection process Written Test Document Verification

Candidates can download the AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 40 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

What is the Application Fee For AIIMS Raebareli?

Candidates can fill out the AIIMS Raebareli application form from the official website. The link to apply for AIIMS Raebareli is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for AIIMS Raebareli 2023. For information on AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Application Process visit - aiimsrbl.edu.in

The application fee for AIIMS Raebareli is Rs 1500 for General and OBC candidates whereas the candidates who belong to SC/ST/EWS category need to Rs 1200



Posts Categories UR/EWS/OBC SC/ST ExServiceman/PwBD Junior Resident Rs 1000 + 18%GST Rs 800 + 18%GST Exempted

Vacancies For AIIMS Raebareli Nursing

A total of 40 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Raebareli for Junior Resident. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Category Number of Posts UR 19 OBC 10 EWS 3 SC 5 ST 3

What is the AIIMS Raebareli Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Eligibility criteria. Candidates can check below the highlights of AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

Essential Qualification -

The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or an equivalent degree recognized by MCI.

OR

State /MCI Medical registration is mandatory before joining.

Age Limit

The candidates applying for the post should not have crossed 35 years. However, as per the govt. Norms, and relaxations in age will be given to candidates coming from reserved categories.

AIIMS Nursing Raebareli Selection Process

The AIIMS Raebareli 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Written Test (Date of Examination - October 19, 2023) Document Verification

The Candidate should bring the following original documents and one set of self-attested photocopies at the time of document verification in case of his/her selection:-

Identity Proof (PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, Voter Card, Aadhar Card etc.) Address Proof. Certificate showing Date of Birth. (Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate). Photocopies of PAN Card and Bank Passbook and four recent passport-size photographs (At

the time of Joining for only selected candidates)

Class 10th & 12th Marksheet and Certificates. Qualifying degree - MBBS Marksheet and degree certificates. Attempt and Internship Completion Certificate. Registration with the Medical Council of India /State Medical Council.

AIIMS Raebareli Junior Residents Salary 2023

The selected candidates will get a minimum of Rs 56100 based on Level 10 as per the 7th Pay Commission.

Steps to Apply for the AIIMS Raebareli Junior Residents

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - aiimsrbl.edu.in/recruitments

Step 2: Click on the apply link of “ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR RESIDENT, AIIMS RAEBARELI(UP)”

Step 3: Register yourself with email and mobile number (Ignore if already done)

Step 4: Log in with email and password provided while registering

Step 5: Fill all the required details

Step 6: Pay the required fees

Step 7: Download and print the application fees for future reference