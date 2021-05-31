AIIMS Raipur Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor (Group A) Post @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Check Details

AIIMS Raipur Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released the details Interview Schedule for Assistant Professor (Group A) Posts for various departments. All such candidates who have applied for these Assistant Professor posts can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.

It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has earlier released the list of provisionally eligible and ineligible candidates on its official website vide notice dated 21.05.2021. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor (Group A) Posts on 08 June 2021 at the venue-Committee Room,1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No.-05, AIIMS, Raipur.



As per the notification, the provisionally eligible and ineligible candidates were provided an opportunity to submit any objections/clarifications regarding their eligibility, along with relevant documents by email up to 28.05.2021, 05:00 pm. Now organization has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Assistant Professor (Group A) Posts in various departments including Anaesthesiology, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Medical Oncology/Haematology , Neurology, Neurosurgery and Paediatrics.

Candidates can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

