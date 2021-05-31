AIIMS Raipur Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor (Group A) Post @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Check Details
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released the Interview Schedule for Assistant Professor on its official website - aiimsraipur.edu.in. Check details.
AIIMS Raipur Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has released the details Interview Schedule for Assistant Professor (Group A) Posts for various departments. All such candidates who have applied for these Assistant Professor posts can check the Interview Schedule available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur - aiimsraipur.edu.in.
It is noted that All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has earlier released the list of provisionally eligible and ineligible candidates on its official website vide notice dated 21.05.2021. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor (Group A) Posts on 08 June 2021 at the venue-Committee Room,1st Floor, Medical College Building, Gate No.-05, AIIMS, Raipur.
As per the notification, the provisionally eligible and ineligible candidates were provided an opportunity to submit any objections/clarifications regarding their eligibility, along with relevant documents by email up to 28.05.2021, 05:00 pm. Now organization has released the list of shortlisted candidates for Assistant Professor (Group A) Posts in various departments including Anaesthesiology, Cardiology, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Medical Oncology/Haematology , Neurology, Neurosurgery and Paediatrics.
Candidates can check the details interview schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for AIIMS Raipur Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor (Group A) Post
How to Download: AIIMS Raipur Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor (Group A) Post
- Visit the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur i.e. http://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in.
- Go the Notice board Section on Home Page.
- Click on the link Notice regarding interview along with the list of Eligible, Provisionally Eligible and Not Eligible candidates after handling of claim/objection for recruitment of Faculty posts of Assistant Professor (Group A) on Contractual Basis at AIIMS Raipur (Advertisement reference: No. Admin/Rec./Contract/Faculty/2021/ AIIMS.RPR/267 Dated: 10.04.2021.) given on the Home Page.
- A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Interview Date.
- You should take Print Out of the Interview Date and save a copy for future reference.
