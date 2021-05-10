Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2021 for 25 Junior Resident Posts @aiimsraipur.edu.in, Download PDF

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has invited applications for 25 Junior Resident Post on its official website. Check details here.

Created On: May 10, 2021 09:03 IST
AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Recruitment Notification

AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has invited applications for 25 Junior Resident Post. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 May 2021. 

Candidates having certain educational qualification including MBBS (including completion of Internship) or
Equivalent degree recognized by MCI with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification. 

Notification Details for AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification: 
No. Reg.Off./Rec./JR/2021/AIIMS.RPR/36
Dated: 08/05/2021
Important Date for AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Last Date for Submission of Application:15 May 2021


Vacancy Details for AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Junior Resident (Non Academic)/Group ‘A’-25

Pay scale for AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Rs. 56100/-(Level-10 Cell No. 01 as per 7th CPC) per month plus usual allowances including NPA

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
The candidates should have passed MBBS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI.
Only those candidates who have passed MBBS (including Internship) not earlier than 03 (three) years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. as on the date of interview will be preferred.
 DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.
Those who had joined Junior Residency anywhere else and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorized absence or any other disciplinary/ ground, will be ineligible to be considered for JR post even if they otherwise qualify.
The Medical Graduates, who have completed their Internship by 30.04.2021 can apply for the post

AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for AIIMS Raipur Junior Resident Jobs 2021 Notification: 
Candidates can send their duly filled application form with receipt of application fee through email i.e. residents@aiimsraipur.edu.in between 08.05.2021 to 15.05.2021.
