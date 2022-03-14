Air India Recruitment 2022 for 277 Handyman, Customer Agent, JE and Other Posts under AI Airport Services Ltd

Air India is hiring 277 Handyman, Senior Customer Agent/ Customer Agent/ Junior Customer Agent, Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver, Jr. Executive, Officer, Duty Officer (Ramp) and Dy. Terminal Manager for AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL). Check Last Date, Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply Here.

Air India Recruitment 2022 Notification: AI Airport Services Limited (AIASL) (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) (AIATSL) is filling up 277 vacancies for the post of Handyman, Senior Customer Agent/ Customer Agent/ Junior Customer Agent, Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver, Jr. Executive, Officer, Duty Officer (Ramp) and Dy. Terminal Manager for Goa International Airport in Western Region on Fixed Term Contract basis. Indian Nationals (Male & Female) who meet the requirements stipulated herein, may apply for these posts for ground duties upto 21 March 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 21 March 2022

Air India 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 277

Dy. Terminal Manager - 1

Duty Officer (Ramp) - 3

Officer - Admin - 4

Officer - Finance - 5

Jr. Executive – Tech - 2

Jr. Executive – Pax - 8

Senior Customer Agent/ Customer Agent/ Junior Customer Agent/ - 39

Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - 24

Handyman 177

Eligibility Criteria for Air India Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Handyman/ Handywomen - 10th Passed.

Dy. Terminal Manager - Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 18 years experience, out of which at least 06 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Pax and cargo handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof.

Duty Officer- (Ramp) - Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 12 years experience, out of which at least 04 years must be in a managerial or supervisory capacity in Pax, Ramp and cargo handling functions with an Airline or Airport Operator or BCAS approved Ground Handler appointed by any Airport Operator at any airport or in combination thereof.

Jr. Executive (Pax) - Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 09 years experience, in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservations, ticketing, computerized passenger check-in / cargo handling Or Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with M.B.A. or equivalent in any discipline (2-years full-time course or 3-years part time course) from a recognized university with 6 years aviation experience in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservations, ticketing, computerized passenger check-in/ cargo handling.

Sr. Customer Agent - Graduate from a recognized university with 05 years experience in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservation, ticketing computerized passenger check in/ cargo handling.

Customer Agent - Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with Diploma in IATA – UFTAA or IATA – FIATA or IATA – DGR or IATA – CARGO Or Graduate from a recognized university under 10+2+3 pattern with 01-year experience in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservation, ticketing computerized passenger check-in/ cargo handling.

Jr. Customer Agent - 12th with 01 years experience in any of the area or combination thereof, of fares, reservation, ticketing computerized passenger check in/ cargo handling.

Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - SSC /10th Standard Pass.Must Carry Original Valid HMV Driving License at the time of appearing for trade test.

Jr. Executive Technical - Full time Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical / Automobile / Production / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognised university. Must be in possession of LMV.

Ramp Service Agent - 3 years Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Production / Electronics / Automobile Engineering recognized by the State Government or ITI with NCTVT (Total 3 years) in motor vehicle Auto Electrical / Air conditioning / Diesel Mechanic / Bench fitter / Welder, (ITI with NCTVT - certificate issued from Directorate of Vocational education and training of any State / Central Government with one year experience in case of welder) after passing SSC / Equivalent examination with Hindi / English / local language as one of the subject. AND Candidate must carry original valid Heavy Motor Vehicle Driving License at the time of appearing for the Trade Test.

Officer Admin - MBA or equivalent - in HR or Personnel Management Course (full time 2 years course) with 4 years Experience in HR Functions and Industrial Relation/ Legal. Preferably, with an Airline or Ground Handling Company. Well conversant with MS -Office Operation.

Officer Finance - Inter Chartered Accountant/Inter Cost and Management Accountancy OR MBA in Finance or equivalent (full time 2 years course) with knowledge of MS-Office operations. Must have 3 years experience or more in Accounts and Finance functions preferably with an Airline or Ground Handling Company with proficiency in statutory payments like ESIC, PF, Welfare fund, Professional Tax, GST etc.

Air India Age Limit:

Dy. Terminal Manager - 55 years

Duty Officer (Ramp) - 50 years

Officer - Admin - 35 Years

Officer - Finance - 30 Years

Jr. Executive – Tech - 28 Years

Jr. Executive – Pax - 35 Years

Senior Customer Agent -30Years

Customer Agent - 28 Years

Junior Customer Agent - 28 Years

Ramp Service Agent/ Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - 28 Years

Handyman - 28 Years

Selection Process for Air India Recruitment 2022

Dy. Terminal Manager /Duty Officer / Jr. Executive Pax/ Jr. Executive Technical/ Officer HR/ Officer Finance - Screening/Personal Interview

Sr. Customer Agent /Customer Agent/ Jr.Customer Agent - Personal Interview

Ramp Service Agent/Utility Agent cum Ramp Driver - Trade Test comprises of Trade Knowledge and Driving test including Driving Test of HMV. Those passing the Trade Test alone will be sent for screening.

Handyman / Handywomen - Screening and Physical Endurance

How to Apply Air India Recruitment 2022 ?

Applicants can send their application by E-mail to hrhq.aiasl@airindia.in, mentioning the subject as “Post Applied for ____________, for Goa International Airport, Western Region, AIASL”.

Air India Notification and Application Form