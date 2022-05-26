Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Recruitment 2022 for PRT, PGT, TGT Posts, Apply @careers.amuonline.ac.in

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is hiring PRT, TGT, PGT. Candidates can apply on careers.amuonline.ac.in.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Recruitment 2022: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is inviting applications from teachers for Post Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Part Time Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Part-Time Teacher, Primary Teacher and Primary Part-Time Teacher purely on a temporary basis in AMU School for the session 2022-23. Online Application Link is available till 08 June 2022 on careers.amuonline.ac.in.

Important Dates

Last date for submitting the online application: 08 June 2022

Last date for submission of the Hard Copy of online filled application form - 15 June 2022

AMU Teacher Vacancy Details

Subject PGT PGT - PTT PGT-PTT FS TGT TGT PTT PRT PRT-PTT Sociology 1 Psychology 1 Maths 2 7 7 2 Physics 1 3 3 Chemistry 2 8 4 1 Biology 2 6 5 Computer 4 2 9 2 5 Urdu 2 3 1 2 3 Hindi 1 3 2 5 English 2 5 4 5 4 Sanskrit 1 Arabic 1 Persian 1 1 1 History 1 3 1 Civics (Political Science) 1 1 Commerce 3 4 Economics 1 5 1 PHE/Games 6 2 3 4 1 2 Geography 1 1 1 1 Theology (Sunni) 1 3 2 1 Theology (Shia) 2 1 2 Home Science 1 PTT 1 Science 2 1 Life Science 2 Arts 1 2 2 Social Science 3 1 2 Agriculture 1 Primary Teacher 9 23

Eligibility Criteria for AMU Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

Educational Qualification:

PGT - Two years' Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50'Yo marks in aggregate in concerned subjects.B.Ed.or Equivalent Degree from recognized University/A permanent teacher working in any AMU managed School not having B.Ed. or equivalent Degree from recognized University may be considered for the post. Such a candidate if selected has to complete B.Ed. degree within three years from the date of selection / joining.

PGT Computer - B.E. or B.Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an Institution/ University recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E.or B.Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University. OR M.Sc. {Computer Science)/MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University. OR B.Sc.{Computer Science)/BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University.OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR 'B' Level from DOEACCand Post Graduate degree in any subject. OR 'C Level from 'DOEACC Ministry of Information and CommunicationTechnology and Graduation.

TGT - Four years' Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with atleast 50':10 marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor's Degree with at least 50':10 marks in the concerned subject or combination of subject and in aggregate. The elective subjects and languages in the combination of subjects.Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose or Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by various states such as UPTET or B.Ed.degree or equivalent from a recognized University.

TGT Cpmputer - At-least 50'Yomarks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E. or B.Tech. (Computer Science/IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma from an Institution/ University recognized by the Govt. of India. OR B.E.or B.Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from recognized University. OR B.Sc. (Computer Science)/ BCAor Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University. OR Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from recognized University. OR 'B' Level from DOEACCand Graduate degree in any subject.

TGT PHE - Bachelor's Degree in Physiccl Education or equivalent (BPEd.)

TGT Art Education - Five years recognized Diploma in drawing and Painting / Sculpture / Graphic Art. OR Equivalent recognized degree OR BFA. Proficiency in teaching in English Hindi and Urdu languages

PRT - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50~omarks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent.Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. OR Teacher Eligibility Test conducted by various states such as UPTET. OR B.Ed.or BTCor equivalent degree from the recognized University.

AMU Teacher Age Limit:

PGT - 40 years

TGT - 35 years

PRT - 30 years

How to apply for AMU Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested applicants can apply for Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Recruitment 2022 on careers.amuonline.ac.in.

After successful submission of the online applications Form, the applicant must take the Printout of the PDFfile of the Application Form on A-4 Size.

Append his/her signature and paste front facing recent photograph at the deSignated place on the application form.

Attach self- attested copies of all relevant documents including Receipt of processing fee, wherever applicable, with the application Form.

Send the hard copy of the application Form by post or by hand Latest by 15.06.2022, 3.00 pm, complete in all respects, super-scribing on the top- left side of the cover, the post applied for, advertisement number and its date or may delivered personally at the Reception Counter of the Office of the Director, Directorate of School Education, AMU, Medical Road, Aligarh-202002.

AMU Teacher Notification Download

AMU Teacher Online Application Link