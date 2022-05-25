Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022 for Teacher and Other Posts

Army Public School UP Recruitment 2022: Army Public School Faizabad Cantt , UP, is looking to recruit teachers and other personnel for the post of PGT, TGT, PRT, Activity Teacher, Music Teacher, Head Clerk, UDC/Accounts Clerk, LDC, Paramedics, Lab Attendant. Applicants can submit their filled application much before the last date i.e. 07 June 2022. Those who would successfully apply for the post will be called for an interview round.

Important Dates for Army Public School Teacher and Other Posts

Last Date of Application - 07 June 2022

Interview Dates - 20 June 2022 to 23 June 2022.

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Teacher and Other Posts

Name of the post Qualification PGTs -English, Physics & Geography (Adhoc) Post graduation (with the subject in which appointment is sought), with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each. TGTs – English, Social Science & Maths (Contractual) Graduation (with the subject in which employment is sought), B.Ed and equivalent with minimum 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more marks in Post Graduate in the subject, the candidature shall be valid. CTET qualified with 60% marks. Should have passed Online Screening Exam conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score Card PRTs (Contractual) Must be a graduate with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.E.Ed.)/ B.Ed. with minimum 50% marks in each. Should have qualified in Part A of the Online Screening Exam. Should be in possession of a valid Score Card. The candidate who is qualified as B.Ed and not D.E.Ed would have to undergo a six month bridge course in elementary education from an institution recognised by NCTE within the period of probation (two years). CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks. Activity Teacher- Art & Craft-TGT (Contractual) As per CBSE Affiliation Bye-laws 2018 Appendix VII. Should have experience and knowledge. Good communication skills. Music Teacher- PRT (Contractual) As per CBSE Affiliation Bye-laws 2018 Appendix VII. Should have experience and knowledge. Good communication skills. Head Clerk (Contractual) Preferably an Ex-Serviceman of clerk category upto the age of 55 years. 5-10 years experience in Office Management, account handling as Head Clerk with high proficiency in staff duties and drafting experience. Computer Savvy- MS Office, etc. Educational Qualification – Minimum Graduate in case of civilian. UDC/Accounts Clerk (Contractual) Candidate must hold B.Com or fifteen years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Serviceman). Computer literate (MS Office, Tally etc.), Typing speed 12000 key depression per hour, Basic knowledge of accounting. Five yrs experience as a clerk or an account clerk in a reputed organization; preferably a school. LDC (Contractual) Candidate should be a graduate or have 10 years of service as a clerk (for Ex Serviceman), Computer literate (knowledge of computer MS Office), Typing speed 12000 key depression per hour, Basic knowledge of accounting. Paramedics (Contractual) 12th passed and diploma in nursing with minimum five years of experience. A female paramedic will be given preference. Lab Attendant (Contractual) 12th passed with Science and Computer literate.

Age Limit:

Fresh candidates - (No Experience) Below 40 years

Experienced candidates – Below 57 years (incl Ex-Serviceman).

How to Apply for Army Public School Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can download the application form available on the school website apsfaizabad.in and submit duly completed in all respect, along with a photocopy of all testimonials (Academic & experience) and a demand draft of Rs 100/- (non refundable) in favour of Army Public School, Faizabad. The School Management reserves all right of selection/rejection based on QR/ Experience/performance during interview.