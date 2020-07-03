Study at Home
Search

ALIMCO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 74 Apprentice Posts

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) has invited applications for the various Apprentice Posts for 1 year in Kanpur. Check Details Here

Jul 3, 2020 18:14 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
ALMICO Recruitment 2020
ALMICO Recruitment 2020

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) Job Notification: Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a CPSU working under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has invited applications for the various Apprentice Posts for 1 year in Kanpur. Eligible candidates can apply for ALIMCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed application format either through online mode by email on or before 20 July 2020.

Important Date

  • Starting Date of Application - 03 July 2020
  • Last Date of Receipt of Application in the Corporation: 20 July 2020

ALIMCO Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 74

  • Fitter - 20 Posts
  • Electrician - 8 Posts
  • Electronics Mechanic -10 Posts
  • Carpenter - 3 Posts
  • Machinist -5 Posts
  • Turnur - 8 Posts
  • Personnel & Administrative Officer: 01 Post
  • Welder (Gas and Electrical) - 5 Posts
  • Storekeeper: 01 Post
  • Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance - 3 Posts
  • Plumber - 2 Posts
  • COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Jobs

Educational Qualification:

12th and ITI Passed from(NCVT/SCVT) with minimum 50% marks

Official Notification Download Here

Click Here

Official Website Link

Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

Selection Process for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Jobs ?

The selection will be done on the basis of interview/written test

How to Apply for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed application format and send their application by registered post or by email to apprentice@almico.in on or before 20 July 2020. The candidates are advised to register to Apprentiship portal at www.apprenticeship.gov.in and must show that number in the application form (Registration and attach a photocopy of the profile).

 

 

Related Categories

Related Stories