ALIMCO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 74 Apprentice Posts

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) Job Notification: Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a CPSU working under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has invited applications for the various Apprentice Posts for 1 year in Kanpur. Eligible candidates can apply for ALIMCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed application format either through online mode by email on or before 20 July 2020.
Important Date
- Starting Date of Application - 03 July 2020
- Last Date of Receipt of Application in the Corporation: 20 July 2020
ALIMCO Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 74
- Fitter - 20 Posts
- Electrician - 8 Posts
- Electronics Mechanic -10 Posts
- Carpenter - 3 Posts
- Machinist -5 Posts
- Turnur - 8 Posts
- Personnel & Administrative Officer: 01 Post
- Welder (Gas and Electrical) - 5 Posts
- Storekeeper: 01 Post
- Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance - 3 Posts
- Plumber - 2 Posts
- COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) - 10 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Jobs
Educational Qualification:
12th and ITI Passed from(NCVT/SCVT) with minimum 50% marks
|
Official Notification Download Here
|
Official Website Link
Selection Process for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Jobs ?
The selection will be done on the basis of interview/written test
How to Apply for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed application format and send their application by registered post or by email to apprentice@almico.in on or before 20 July 2020. The candidates are advised to register to Apprentiship portal at www.apprenticeship.gov.in and must show that number in the application form (Registration and attach a photocopy of the profile).