ALIMCO Recruitment 2020: Apply for 74 Apprentice Posts

Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) Job Notification: Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), a CPSU working under Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has invited applications for the various Apprentice Posts for 1 year in Kanpur. Eligible candidates can apply for ALIMCO Apprentice Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed application format either through online mode by email on or before 20 July 2020.

Important Date

Starting Date of Application - 03 July 2020

Last Date of Receipt of Application in the Corporation: 20 July 2020

ALIMCO Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 74

Fitter - 20 Posts

Electrician - 8 Posts

Electronics Mechanic -10 Posts

Carpenter - 3 Posts

Machinist -5 Posts

Turnur - 8 Posts

Personnel & Administrative Officer: 01 Post

Welder (Gas and Electrical) - 5 Posts

Storekeeper: 01 Post

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance - 3 Posts

Plumber - 2 Posts

COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) - 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Jobs



Educational Qualification:

12th and ITI Passed from(NCVT/SCVT) with minimum 50% marks

Official Notification Download Here Click Here Official Website Link Click Here

Selection Process for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Jobs ?

The selection will be done on the basis of interview/written test

How to Apply for ALIMCO Apprenticeship Recruitment 2020 ?