Allahabad High Court Grade IV Result 2020 for Sweeper, Cook Declared @allahabadhighcourt.in, Check Here

Allahabad High Court Grade IV Result 2020: Allahabad High Court has released the result for the various Group IV Posts on its official website. All such candidates who had appeared in the Group D posts like Sweeper, Cook and other can check their result published on the official website of Allahabad High Court- allahabadhighcourt.in.

Selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of their performance in the written exam conducted on 25 August 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for the posts of Sweeper, Cook, Mali and Farrash can check their result available on the official website.

It is noted that the Stage-I (written examination)-2018 was held on 25.08.2019 for the posts of Sweeper, Cook, Mali and Farrash under Advertisement No. 01/Sweeper/Cook/Mali/Farrash (Class IV)/2018. Candidates can check their roll number wise result available on the official website.

Allahabad High Court had invited applications for the posts of Sweeper, Cook and Other under Advertisement No.: 01/Sweeper/Cook/Mali/Farrash (Class IV)/2018. Candidates having Class-V passed with minimum experience of one year of work as such in the category concerned in any organisation of the Government or instrumentality of the state have applied for these posts.



How to Check Allahabad High Court Grade IV Result 2020

Visit the official website i.e. ahc.cbtexam.in

Click on link-Result of Stage-I (written exam)-2018 held on 25.08.2019 for the post of Sweeper, Cook, Mali and Farrash HTML a available on the home page.

You will get different links for the posts including Sweeper, Cook, Mali and Farrash.

Click the posts wise result and you get the desired PDF.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Allahabad High Court for latest updates regarding the Grade IV Selection Process.