Allahabad High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 for Sweeper, Cook, Mali & Farrash, Interview from 27 June

Allahabad High Court Interview Admit Card 2020: Allahabad High Court has released the admit card for Group IV Posts (Sweeper, Cook, Mali and Farrash) on its official website. All those candidates who are qualifed in Allahabad High Court Exam can download their admit card from official website i.e. allahabadhighcourt.in.

Allahabad High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 Link is given below. The candidates can download Allahabad High Court Sweeper Interview Admit Card, Allahabad High Court Mali Interview Admit Card, Allahabad High Court Cook Interview Admit Card and Allahabad High Court Farrash Interview Admit Card through the link.

The high Court is conducting interview for the post of Sweeper, Cook, Mali and Farrash on 27 June, 28 June, 29 June & 30 June 2020 at Kali Prasad Inter College, 59-Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Georgetown, Prayagraj, U.P. (Pin Code 211001).

How to Download Allahabad High Court Interview Admit Card 2020 ?

Go to official website of Allahabad High Court www.allahabadhighcourt.in/ Go to ‘Recruitment Tab’, given at the bottom of the homepage Click on ‘Notice for interview for the post of Sweeper, Cook, Mali and Farrash on 27th, 28th, 29th & 30th June 2020’ Click on the link given to download Allahabad High Court Admit Card - “The E-Admit Cards for the above mentioned interview are now available on the website:- http://ahcclass4.cbtexam.in” Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth Download Allahabad High Court Interview Call Letter

Allahabad High Court Written Exam was conducted on 25 August 2019 and the result was declared in 19 February 2020. As per the Allahabad High Court Result, 2509 candidates are selected for the post of Sweeper, 999 for Farrash Post, 188 for Mali and 75 for Cook. Now, all the shortlisted candidates who have been found eligible in the exam are require to appear for interview starting from 27 June 2020.